The Liverpool duo backed to thrive against Burnley this weekend

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s attacking direction has been quietly taking shape in recent weeks, even if results have not always reflected dominance.

New analysis from BBC Sport Senior Journalist Thomas Woods has singled out two of our attackers as players to trust ahead of Burnley’s visit to Anfield.

Writing for BBC Sport’s Fantasy Premier League picks, Woods highlighted Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz as Liverpool’s standout attacking assets based on recent output and underlying numbers.

The French forward, wearing No.22 this season, has continued to build momentum after returning to full fitness, while the German playmaker has started to impose himself creatively.

Why Ekitike is emerging as Liverpool focal point

According to Woods, “In those four games, he and forward Hugo Ekitike have stood out above all other Liverpool attacking assets.”

The BBC journalist pointed to Ekitike’s shot volume and chance quality, noting 16 shots, four big chances, three goals and an assist across a recent four-game spell.

Burnley’s away record also plays into the analysis, with the Clarets conceding 2.6 goals per game on the road, making Anfield a challenging environment for their second-worst travelling defence.

Woods added that “If Liverpool manage two goals it would be a shock if Ekitike had no involvement,” underlining how central the former Eintracht Frankfurt forward has become.

That growing influence was evident against Barnsley in the FA Cup, where the 23-year-old combined sharply with Wirtz late on before tapping in at the back post to settle the tie.

It also continued a remarkable scoring run this season, with Opta noting that Ekitike has now scored in five different competitions during his debut Liverpool campaign – a record only matched at Anfield by Kenny Dalglish.

How Wirtz and Ekitike are shaping Liverpool attack

Wirtz’s contribution goes beyond goals, with Woods highlighting 11 chances created alongside two goals and an assist during the same period.

That creative output aligns with what Roddy Collins recently said when speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, describing the German as “top, top, world-class”.

Collins also stressed patience, saying, “You don’t judge players in their first season,” when discussing how Liverpool’s big summer signings should be assessed.

The data suggests that patience is already being rewarded.

As Arne Slot continues to balance control with incision, the emerging Wirtz–Ekitike axis looks increasingly central to how we break teams down.

Burnley now provide the next test of whether that trend can translate into another decisive Anfield afternoon.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile