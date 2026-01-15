Chiesa praise quietly clashes with Liverpool criticism

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool discussions around standards, decision-making and quality have taken an interesting turn following comments made about one of our most technically gifted squad members.

Federico Chiesa has praised Dominik Szoboszlai’s early-season free-kick against Arsenal, offering a reminder of the Hungarian’s elite ability despite recent scrutiny around his performances.

Speaking via the Premier League, the Italy international said: “Wow, it’s one of the best I’ve seen on the pitch.”

“He hit the ball in a way, like it went under the ball, but it didn’t like strike the ball, it didn’t follow through, just went like, touched the ball and stopped and the ball just whipped,” the attacker added.

“Yeah, dipped after, it was amazing.”

Chiesa comments underline Liverpool quality debate

Chiesa’s words arrive at a moment when Szoboszlai has found himself under the microscope after our FA Cup win over Barnsley.

Despite opening the scoring with a fine strike, the former RB Leipzig midfielder was also responsible for a costly backheel inside his own box, an incident that allowed the visitors back into the game.

That moment prompted strong criticism from Roddy Collins, who described the decision as “totally disrespectful and very arrogant”, while questioning whether such an action aligned with what he called “a Liverpool trait”.

The contrast between that assessment and Chiesa’s glowing technical breakdown highlights the fine margins between confidence and risk within our current side.

Under Arne Slot, we are seeing an emphasis on control and structure, but moments of individual expression remain central to how we unlock games.

Chiesa situation adds extra Liverpool layer

The context of Chiesa’s praise is also notable given ongoing uncertainty around his own future.

Reports earlier this week suggested Juventus have maintained “constant contact” with Liverpool and are keen on a return for the Reds’ No.14, claims that sit at odds with suggestions Anfield chiefs have little appetite to sell.

That uncertainty makes his public backing of a teammate all the more relevant, particularly after he was trusted with a start against Barnsley following injury issues.

Chiesa’s comments serve as a timely reminder that moments of brilliance still exist within a Liverpool side searching for consistency.

Whether that balance is struck consistently enough may define how this season ultimately unfolds.

