‘Would fit the bill’ – Insider names ‘unique’ Premier League star who ‘Liverpool could do with’

Liverpool have been told which current Premier League player ‘would fit the bill’ for Arne Slot’s squad if he were to be made available.

The Reds were dealt a major blow last week when Conor Bradley sustained a serious knee injury in the 0-0 draw at Arsenal which has now ruled him out for the remainder of this season.

That leaves only Jeremie Frimpong and the largely untried Calvin Ramsay as natural senior right-backs at Anfield, although David Ornstein reported this week that FSG aren’t planning to recruit in that position during the January transfer window.

Michael Kayode ‘would fit the bill’ for Liverpool

Ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown named Brentford’s Michael Kayode as an ideal target for Liverpool to consider if they were to enter the market for a right-back this month or in the summer.

He told Football Insider: “Whenever there’s somebody performing at a high level in the Premier League, there’s going to be interest from other clubs across Europe. He’s got that Premier League experience behind him now where he’s proving he can perform, and in a position where a lot of clubs will be looking.

“Liverpool could do with a player like that in their current situation. He’s certainly one who would fit the bill if he was to become available. They’d like to bring in a new right-back, so maybe that’s an option; but as I said before, a lot will depend on Brentford, and they’re not going to be willing to let him go.”

Could ‘unique’ Kayode be worthy of consideration from Liverpool?

Kayode has caught the eye at the Gtech Community Stadium with his prowess from long throw-ins, something that Liverpool know all too well from how Brentford’s first goal in their 3-2 win over the Reds in October came about.

The Italy under-21 international is so much more than just a throw-in merchant, though. As highlighted by The Athletic, Opta figure show that his average of 3.2 take-ons per 90 minutes is the best of any Premier League right-back, while only Malo Gusto can better his 48% success rate for that metric.

Bees manager Keith Andrews has described the 21-year-old as ‘a very unique individual’ with a ‘desire to be as good as he can be on a daily basis’ and a personality which ‘blew everyone away’ at the west London club (Brentford FC on X).

Kayode has undoubtedly been one of the leading lights in his team’s surprise surge into the top five of the Premier League table, and if they were to fall away towards mid-table by the season’s end, he might well have a queue of suitors eyeing a summer move for him.

Liverpool don’t tend to do quick-fix signings, so we shouldn’t expect them to suddenly pursue the Italian right-back simply because of Bradley’s injury, but he might be one name to keep on file for future reference if the Reds are looking to recruit in that position.

