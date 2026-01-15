Former Liverpool defender to pull on red again with Dortmund looming

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s annual charity fixture is starting to take shape, but the latest update hints at something far bigger than a list of names.

The club has confirmed a further five former players for March’s Legends match at Anfield, as reported by Liverpool FC Foundation.

Sami Hyypia will return to pull on red once more when we face Borussia Dortmund Legends on Saturday March 28, 2026, in support of the club’s official charity.

The former centre-back made 464 appearances for us across a decade, scoring 35 goals and helping lift the Champions League in 2005.

He will be joined by Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal, Martin Kelly and Yossi Benayoun, all of whom have represented us in previous Legends fixtures.

Why Liverpool’s Legends return means more than nostalgia

This match is once again being staged to support the work of the LFC Foundation and Forever Reds, with all proceeds going directly towards employability, education and mentoring programmes.

Funds raised will help support the Foundation’s ambition to assist 500,000 people per season by 2030.

Aurelio’s return brings back the club’s first-ever Brazilian signing, while Vignal remains fondly remembered for scoring in 2024’s Legends clash against Ajax.

Kelly and Benayoun were both part of the side that defeated Chelsea Legends at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, underlining that this is a competitive fixture rather than a ceremonial one.

They will join Jerzy Dudek, Pepe Reina and Sander Westerveld in goal for a match kicking off at 3pm GMT at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Dortmund raises inevitable Klopp question

With Liverpool and Dortmund meeting again, attention will inevitably drift beyond the pitch.

The fixture brings together two clubs forever linked by shared history, European nights and one unforgettable comeback, with many wondering whether Jurgen Klopp could appear in some capacity.

That curiosity has only grown since discussion around how Klopp’s two former clubs meet at Anfield has resurfaced ahead of this Legends clash.

At the same time, reaction in Germany has shown how complicated that relationship remains, particularly after reports of a severe Dortmund response to the former Liverpool manager’s latest role with Red Bull.

Whatever unfolds on the day, the focus remains on the cause.

Tickets are now on general sale, with proceeds once again helping the Foundation continue life-changing work across the city and beyond.

