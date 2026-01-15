Liverpool v Burnley preview: Form guide, TV channels, team news and predictions

Images via Liverpool FC

Liverpool are still searching for their first Premier League victory of 2026 as they embark upon their fourth attempt at doing so when they host Burnley at Anfield on Saturday.

After the frustration of being held by Leeds and Fulham to begin the New Year, there was a greater sense of satisfaction at coming away from Arsenal with a well-deserved point and successfully negotiating the stiff challenge of Barnsley in the FA Cup third round.

Next up is a test at home to Scott Parker’s Clarets, who find themselves second from bottom in the Premier League but were minutes away from holding the Reds to a draw in the reverse fixture in September before Mo Salah converted a stoppage-time penalty.

Ahead of Saturday’s fixture, let’s look at the form guide and team news for the two sides, along with giving our prediction for the result.

Form guide (last 6 Premier League games)

Liverpool: W3, D3, L0, F8, A4, Pts 12

Liverpool have gone from drawing none of their first 13 league games this season to five of the subsequent eight, with the Reds unbeaten in nine matches in the top flight since the humiliating Anfield reverse to Nottingham Forest in November.

However, they’re simultaneously on their second-longest winless streak of the Premier League campaign (they lost four games on the bounce either side of the October international break). More encouragingly, three of their seven clean sheet in the division have come in the past six games.

Burnley: W0, D3, L3, F6, A11, Pts 3

Burnley’s league form is the reverse of Liverpool’s over the last six matches – no wins, three draws, three defeats. However, the points they earned against Bournemouth, Everton and Manchester United were respectable.

The same can’t be said for a winless run which extends to 12 top-flight games, dating back to victory over bottom club Wolves in October, since which the Clarets have collected just three points from 36 on offer – not exactly a recipe for avoiding relegation.

Where can I watch Liverpool v Burnley?

The match isn’t being shown live by any UK broadcasters due to the Saturday 3pm blackout, but you can find it elsewhere to watch live via VPN servers in the United States.

Liverpool v Burnley team news

Conor Bradley joined the list of long-term Liverpool injury casualties after he went off against Arsenal last week, with Alexander Isak and Giovanni Leoni already sidelined. Mo Salah is still at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Wataru Endo returned to the matchday squad this week, and Arne Slot has downplayed concerns over Rio Ngumoha which arose in the win over Barnsley.

Burnley will definitely be without Jordan Beyer, Josh Cullen, Zeki Amdouni and Connor Roberts at Anfield, although Parker might be hopeful of having Zian Flemming and Joe Worrall back to face the Reds.

Liverpool v Burnley prediction

There’s no two ways about it – Liverpool must win on Saturday, and ideally put on a convincing performance against the struggling Clarets.

They could do with improving on their display at home to bottom club Wolves over the festive period, when the Reds struggled to a 2-1 victory, and even the 4-1 success over Barnsley this week wasn’t without its complications.

We’ll go for Slot’s side to win 2-0, although they might have to be patient in breaking down a Burnley side who’ll almost certainly set up with the sole intention of frustrating the champions.