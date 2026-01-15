BBC numbers expose why VAR keeps letting Liverpool down

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool have once again found ourselves caught up in the Premier League’s ongoing VAR conversation, with new figures quietly reinforcing a theme we know all too well.

According to data compiled by BBC Sport, video assistant referee errors have increased by 30% in the first half of the Premier League season, rising from 10 to 13 mistakes.

The findings come via Dale Johnson, Football issues correspondent for BBC Sport, using analysis from the league’s own Key Match Incidents Panel.

While the overall total remains lower than previous campaigns, Liverpool are again listed among the clubs directly affected by VAR errors this season.

That alone will raise eyebrows given how often decisive moments have shaped our matches.

VAR errors continue to impact Liverpool matches

The BBC figures show that Liverpool have suffered one confirmed VAR error so far this season, placing us alongside Manchester City, Arsenal and Everton.

Crucially, these numbers only account for mistakes that crossed the “clear and obvious” threshold required for intervention.

One of the most notable Liverpool incidents came in the 4-2 win over Bournemouth, where Marcos Senesi avoided a red card despite denying Hugo Ekitike a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The KMI Panel later concluded there was “a secondary action by Senesi” and that the forward was about to run through on goal.

Speaking at the time, Dermot Gallagher explained why the decision should not have been dismissed so quickly.

“The VAR, for me, has looked at it too quickly and cleared it,” the former referee said, adding that “if he sends the referee to the screen, the referee has all options”.

That moment did not ultimately alter the result, but it remains logged as an officiating failure.

Why Liverpool VAR decisions keep being debated

Beyond outright errors, Liverpool also appear in the separate category of on-field mistakes that did not reach the VAR intervention threshold.

One such incident came away at Manchester City, where Virgil van Dijk’s equaliser was ruled out after Andy Robertson was judged to be impacting play from an offside position.

Even former City defender Micah Richards questioned the call.

“I think it’s harsh,” Richards said after the incident. “I think the goalkeeper can see it all the way.”

Gary Neville went further, saying Robertson was “outside the eyeline of the goalkeeper” and backing Arne Slot’s visible frustration on the touchline.

The BBC data shows these types of decisions are increasing too, with 15 logged already this season.

For Liverpool, the concern is not just volume but timing.

VAR mistakes may not always decide matches outright, but they continue to shape momentum, narrative and trust in the system.

As the season progresses, those margins will matter more and more for us.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile