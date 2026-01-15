Van Dijk recognition highlights a Liverpool reality coming closer

Liverpool longevity at the very top of the game rarely announces itself loudly, but moments like this quietly underline just how fortunate we have been.

Virgil van Dijk has been voted into the EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year for the seventh time, as confirmed via Liverpoolfc.com, further cementing his standing as one of the defining figures of this modern Liverpool era.

The Netherlands international achieved the honour after a memorable 2025 in which he lifted his second Premier League title with us, continuing to set the standard at the heart of our defence.

“I’m extremely proud to be named in the EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year for the seventh time,” the Liverpool captain said.

“Being voted for by the fans always means a lot and I’d like to thank them for their support.”

Van Dijk longevity shows how lucky Liverpool have been

Seven Team of the Year inclusions is not just a reflection of peak performance, but of sustained excellence across seasons where expectations never dipped.

While newer arrivals such as Jeremie Frimpong are only just beginning their Anfield journeys, the Dutch defender’s presence continues to shape standards behind the scenes.

The right-back recently spoke about how our captain’s leadership is felt instantly, explaining that “Virgil has aura” and describing it as “a privilege to play next to him”, words that underline the respect he commands within the dressing room.

That influence matters even more as our squad continues to evolve under Arne Slot in his second season at the club.

Van Dijk may be a physical outlier, but his consistency has allowed Liverpool to rebuild around him rather than without him.

Van Dijk recognition comes with Liverpool warning signs

Honours like this also invite reflection on how often we have leaned on the same core of elite performers.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, former manager Roddy Collins recently warned that players such as Van Dijk have been “going back to the well too often”, highlighting the toll of sustained title pushes.

That context makes this latest recognition feel both celebratory and sobering.

This nomination does not suggest decline, but it does remind us that players of this calibre do not last forever.

For now, we continue to benefit from having the best in the business setting the tone for us, both on the pitch and beyond it.

