“The way he’s acting and his comments in the media…” – Slot on Robertson’s public contract remarks

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool face another pivotal moment in managing our squad as vice-captain Andy Robertson navigates a unique season, with Arne Slot publicly commending the 31-year-old for his professionalism.

Slot praises Robertson’s professionalism amid limited minutes

Speaking at the AXA Training Centre ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Burnley, Slot said: “I think I have to give him a big compliment about the things he said.

“Very mature and I could understand everything he was saying. Every player should have the same feeling about his current position… but I’m really happy that he also finds joy in the position he’s in.”

Robertson, who has started just four league games this season while Hungary international Milos Kerkez has been preferred, has nonetheless remained a positive figure for us.

Slot added: “He definitely still is important for all these years and the way he’s acting and his comments in the media is a big compliment and says a lot about him, how good he’s been for this club over the past eight-and-a-half years.”

Sofascore statistics underline the reality of Robertson’s current campaign: 12 appearances, 490 minutes played, and just 0.7 tackles per game, yet his influence in the squad extends far beyond numbers.

Liverpool face balancing act with Robertson’s future

The Scotland international has been candid about wanting regular football, making clear he enjoys being part of the club but also values active participation.

His remarks echo reports that Robertson will weigh opportunities carefully, with interest reportedly coming from clubs like Celtic.

Slot’s comments signal the respect Robertson still commands internally and suggest that any decision regarding his long-term future will be approached with care.

Our No.26’s attitude reinforces his value, providing a model for how senior players can adapt to new challenges while remaining committed to Liverpool.

As we prepare for Burnley, Robertson’s presence, whether on the pitch or in the dressing room, remains a vital part of our squad dynamics, combining experience with the professionalism that has defined his eight-and-a-half-year trophy-laden Anfield career.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile