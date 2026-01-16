Slot words before Burnley hint at Liverpool boost beneath bad news

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool’s latest pre-match briefing contained more clarity than first appeared, with Arne Slot offering an update that subtly reframes where we stand heading into Burnley at Anfield.

Speaking at the AXA Training Centre on Friday morning, the Liverpool head coach confirmed that while we remain without several key names, the wider picture is far healthier than it has been for much of the campaign.

“Yes, we’ve got a few injuries,” Slot said, before outlining the situation with three players who will be unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Slot confirms Liverpool long-term absences before Burnley

The Dutchman confirmed, “We’ve got Giovanni Leoni out for the season, we’ve got Conor Bradley out for the season and Alexander Isak out for multiple months”.

Bradley’s absence had already been emotionally acknowledged by the Northern Ireland international himself, who wrote after surgery: “A big blow but surgery is done so the comeback starts now 💪,” underlining both perspective and defiance as his recovery begins.

Isak’s injury removes our No.9 from the picture for some time, yet the encouraging note came immediately afterwards.

“But for the rest I think everyone is available,” the 47-year-old added, a line that carries real significance given how stretched we have been in recent weeks.

Slot Liverpool update highlights rare squad stability

With Mo Salah still away at AFCON and those long-term absentees accounted for, this is as close to a clean bill of health as we have enjoyed all season.

That stability matters, particularly after what we saw in the FA Cup win over Barnsley, where substitutes Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz combined twice late on to settle an uncomfortable night.

The French forward’s backheel for Wirtz’s decisive strike and his own tap-in moments later showed what having both fit can add to us in tight games.

Slot’s comments also help contextualise recent concerns around Rio Ngumoha, with the Liverpool boss previously insisting “I expect it to be cramp,” after the teenager went off late on against Barnsley.

For a squad that has endured its share of disruption, Slot’s update quietly confirms that, injuries aside, Liverpool finally have the platform to build momentum at a crucial stage of the season.

