What Quansah said about regrets after leaving Liverpool tells its own story

Pictures via Bayer 04 Leverkusen on YouTube

Liverpool’s recent defensive situation has inevitably brought renewed focus on a summer decision that felt decisive long before it became official.

Jarell Quansah has now spoken openly about his exit from Anfield, insisting that regrets never factored into his thinking after leaving a Premier League-winning squad.

Speaking via Bayer 04 Leverkusen on YouTube, the 22-year-old reflected on why a move away from us felt necessary despite being part of our title success under Arne Slot.

“There was an opportunity handed to me where I could play for a top team week in, week out, in the Champions League, competing for titles, trophies,” the England international said.

“To be told you’re a starting player in a team, and play week in, week out, and trying to win trophies, I would have bit your hand off because that’s all I want,” he added.

The former Liverpool centre-back stressed that his motivation was simple, explaining that he “just want to be a true competitor, and just get better and better every week.”

Quansah comments shed light on Liverpool exit reasoning

Those comments align closely with previous reporting that stressed how determined Quansah was to secure regular football elsewhere.

David Lynch previously noted that the Warrington-born defender was “so keen to leave you would not believe it” because Liverpool “could not offer him enough football that would have satisfied him.”

That context matters now, especially with us operating with only three senior centre-backs following Quansah’s £30m move to Bayer Leverkusen.

The defender himself acknowledged the emotional side of leaving home, admitting there were moments where he missed Warrington, but insisted the overall experience has been overwhelmingly positive.

“There’s no better decision I could have made,” he said, adding that it “never crossed my mind to even think about having a regret.”

Quansah and Liverpool relationship still feels distant

What also stood out to us was how carefully Quansah framed his Liverpool relationships when speaking publicly.

The defender has previously described Mo Salah as “a great role model” who helped him through tough moments during his time at the club.

However, when asked in the same interview about Arne Slot, Quansah was noticeably reserved, stating only: “I don’t need to speak about my relationships with other managers.”

That contrast, combined with his clarity around leaving, paints a picture of a player who had already emotionally moved on before the transfer was completed.

His closing comments of: “it never crossed my mind to even think about having a regret,” show how confident the England international is that he hasn’t made a mistake.

Quansah’s words confirm that this was not a case of Liverpool pushing someone out, but a young defender choosing certainty elsewhere over patience at Anfield.

