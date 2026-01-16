After Guehi: Liverpool already have another defender firmly on the radar – report

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s defensive planning has quietly shifted again as attention turns towards a new centre-back option following confirmation that Marc Guehi is heading elsewhere.

According to Danish outlet PL BOLD, reported by Alexander Walther Petersen, we are closely monitoring FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diao, with the 21-year-old now emerging as a genuine alternative.

The report states that scouts from several European giants have been regular visitors in Herning this season, but Liverpool are said to be tracking the Senegalese particularly closely as our defensive situation evolves.

This development comes the same day as Fabrizio Romano confirmed Manchester City had won the race for Guehi, forcing us to reassess our centre-back options quickly and decisively.

Why Diao fits Liverpool’s current defensive needs

The need is obvious.

Ibou Konate’s contract situation remains unresolved, Giovanni Leoni is sidelined long term, and Joe Gomez has struggled to offer sustained stability alongside Virgil van Dijk.

That context makes Diao’s profile stand out.

Standing at 187cm and playing regularly in both the Europa League and Danish Superliga, the right-footed defender has already built a reputation for composure, aerial strength and reliability despite his age.

In Europe this season, Diao has started five of six matches, scoring twice, keeping three clean sheets and averaging 6.2 clearances per game, while winning 67% of his aerial duels, according to Sofascore.

Those numbers point to a defender comfortable under pressure and effective in knockout-style environments.

What Liverpool would be getting from Diao

Domestically, the Senegal international has started eight Superliga games, contributing a goal and an assist while maintaining an 85% pass completion rate, underlining his ability to progress play from deep.

Crucially, this is not an unknown quantity to Liverpool players.

The same defender previously admitted facing Hugo Ekitike was “particularly difficult” in Europa League action last season, praising our striker’s movement, pace and strength, offering an insight into Diao’s experience against elite-level attackers.

That familiarity with our current squad only strengthens the logic of the link.

Diao may not carry the immediate profile Guehi would have brought, but as Liverpool reshape the back line under Arne Slot, this looks like a calculated pivot rather than a panic move.

With the market tightening and time moving on, this could be another example of us quietly positioning ourselves ahead of the next window rather than chasing headlines.

