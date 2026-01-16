What Slot said about Salah return quietly changes Liverpool picture

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s immediate focus remains domestic, but a carefully worded update has quietly clarified how Mo Salah fits back into our plans over the coming days.

Speaking at the AXA Training Centre ahead of Burnley’s visit to Anfield, Arne Slot confirmed that our No.11 is expected back on Merseyside next week following his Africa Cup of Nations involvement.

The Egyptian will first contest the third-place play-off against Nigeria on Saturday after Egypt were knocked out in the semi-finals by Senegal.

“Next week,” the Liverpool head coach said when asked about Salah’s return date, via his pre-Burnley press conference.

Salah return date confirmed as Liverpool conversations continue

The Dutchman made clear that discussions are already ongoing about expectations on both sides as the forward transitions back into club duty.

“We are in talks with him, what is expected of him over there, what is expected over here,” our boss explained. “But first of all he needs to have a game on Saturday and next week he will be back with us.”

That return comes after another painful AFCON exit, with Sadio Mane once again denying Salah international silverware, prompting sympathy from the former Liverpool forward who admitted: “It is not easy for him – but still best of luck.”

Slot was unequivocal about the importance of having the 33-year-old back around the squad.

“Mo has been so important for this club, for me, so I am happy he is back,” he said. “Even if I had 15 attackers, I would have still been happy that he comes back.”

Salah Liverpool impact underlined by numbers and timing

With Liverpool competing across multiple fronts, the timing of Salah’s return feels significant rather than symbolic.

“That’s not our current situation, so happy to have him back after an important game he has to play,” the former Feyenoord coach added.

Slot also confirmed that discussions are ongoing about whether the winger could feature in next week’s Champions League trip to Marseille.

“That’s something we are talking about together now,” he said.

Salah’s season numbers, via Sofascore, underline why his availability still matters despite mixed performances.

Salah 2025/26 (all comps) Total Appearances 14 Goals 4 Assists 3 xG 4.54 Big chances created 6

Those figures sit against a wider backdrop of scrutiny, particularly after Roddy Collins questioned authority and standards following the forward’s recent comments, asking: “Is there a lack of fear now?”

For Slot, however, the immediate priority is clear, with Salah’s return representing both a footballing boost and a leadership moment as we move into a defining stretch of the season.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile