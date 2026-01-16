‘Here we go’ – Fabrizio Romano drops massive Marc Guehi bombshell as £20m offer accepted

Images via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube and George Wood/Getty Images

After months of speculation, the Marc Guehi transfer saga now appears to have reached a conclusion, and it’s anything but a happy ending for Liverpool.

For most of 1 September 2025, it looked for all the world that he was going to Anfield after the Reds had a £35m offer accepted by Crystal Palace, only for the Selhurst Park club to pull the plug in the final hours of deadline day as they didn’t have time to sign a replacement.

Fast forward to today, and after Fabrizio Romano reported this morning that Manchester City were getting ‘closer’ to agreeing a deal for the 25-year-old, a subsequent update effectively confirmed that Pep Guardiola’s side have won the race for his signature.

Romano confirms ‘here we go’ on Guehi to Man City

Just before 2pm on Friday afternoon, the Italian transfer guru delivered the news on Guehi which must’ve made every Liverpool fan feel like throwing up.

He posted on X: ‘BREAKING: Marc Guehi to Manchester City, HERE WE GO! Official proposal accepted by Crystal Palace right now — understand fee will be around £20m. Guehi has ACCEPTED move to #MCFC. Exclusive story, now confirmed.’

Liverpool left with huge regrets over Guehi transfer saga

Oh Liverpool, what have you done?

Why did you wait until the final hours of the summer transfer window to get the deal done for Guehi when you could’ve pounced a week or two earlier and Palace would still have had time to bring in a replacement?

Why didn’t you go back in for the Eagles captain as soon as the January market opened, knowing that he’d been willing to come to Anfield and that the south London club would’ve let him leave for the right price in the right circumstances?

Why wasn’t there the same urgency to get a deal done this month, knowing that Arne Slot has only three senior centre-backs available to him, as there was among the Man City hierarchy when their options in that position have been depleted by injuries?

If the masterplan was to hold out for Guehi until the end of his contract at Selhurst Park in June and snap him up on a free transfer then, the folly of that thinking has been shown up by Guardiola’s side acquiring one of the best defenders in the Premier League for a paltry £20m.

There’ll be huge regrets at Anfield for some time over how this saga has played out. Liverpool had him, then had him taken from them, and then saw a direct rival seize their opportunity to get him with none of the unnecessary drama that the Merseyside club brought upon themselves.

Alas, this isn’t the time for Richard Hughes and co to be feeling sorry for themselves and licking their wounds. There’s still more than a fortnight left in this transfer window, so the chance is there to make up for dropping the ball so horrendously on Guehi.

