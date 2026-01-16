‘Deal now closer’ – Fabrizio Romano drops Marc Guehi bombshell which should terrify Liverpool

Images via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube and Julian Finney/Getty Images

If Liverpool are serious about trying to sign Marc Guehi, now would be a good time to start showing it.

After the collapse of the Reds’ deadline day move for the Crystal Palace captain last summer, Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this week that the Anfield hierarchy are ‘really pushing’ to win the race for the England international.

However, an update from the Italian transfer guru on Friday morning suggests that one of our main domestic rivals are now firmly in the driving seat to land the 25-year-old.

Romano: Man City getting ‘closer’ to agreeing deal for Guehi

After The Athletic recently reported of Manchester City’s increasing interest in Guehi, it now appears that Etihad Stadium chiefs are moving more proactively than any of the centre-back’s other suitors.

Romano posted on X this morning: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City advance on Marc Guehi deal as big approach has been made in the last 12h. Manchester City presented important proposal to Guehi in terms of contract, eventually ready to proceed also with Crystal Palace. Deal now closer with #MCFC.’

Liverpool now at serious risk of missing out on Guehi to Man City

Whilst no agreement has been struck between Guehi and Man City, it very much appears as though Pep Guardiola’s side are further along than anyone else towards winning the race for the Palace captain.

Sky Sports‘ Kaveh Solhekol reported shortly after the aborted deadline-day move last summer that the transfer would’ve gone through had the Eagles been able to sign a replacement, something they may have had time to do had Liverpool submitted their offer even a week or two earlier.

If FSG’s intention is to hold out until the 25-year-old becomes a free agent after this season and snap him up then, they mightn’t get the chance to do so should another suitor be more proactive and go for him this month, as City appear to be doing.

Arne Slot has had to manage with just three senior centre-backs for the majority of this campaign due to Giovanni Leoni’s ACL injury, and the frightening number of goals that the Reds have been conceding ought to have set alarm bells rigning among the powerbrokers at Anfield.

Liverpool could’ve ensured that they wasted no time at the start of January and gone straight for Guehi then, but instead it seems that their Manchester rivals are now firm favourites to win the race for his signature.

If the England international is unveiled at the Etihad before the end of the month, it’d be a terrible indictment on those calling the shots in L4.

