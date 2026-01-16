What Keane said about a Liverpool flashpoint sparks fierce debate

Pictures via The Overlap

Liverpool’s draw at the Emirates continues to generate discussion well beyond the final whistle, with one particular flashpoint now dominating the wider narrative.

Roy Keane became central to that debate after comments made while analysing the incident involving Conor Bradley and Gabriel Martinelli during the 0-0 draw with Arsenal.

Speaking on Stick to Football on The Overlap on YouTube, the former Manchester United captain questioned the Arsenal winger’s actions after the Liverpool right-back was left injured on the turf.

“Why did he kick injured players as well?” Keane asked, reigniting scrutiny around a moment that already carried significant weight for us.

That remark immediately drew a furious response from Ian Wright, who pushed back strongly while defending Martinelli’s character.

Keane Liverpool comments spark heated studio exchange

Wright insisted the Brazil international had not seen Bradley’s knee twist in real time, explaining that he believed our defender was time-wasting as the game ran down.

“He didn’t see it,” Wright said, adding that “he’s not that guy Martinelli,” while also praising Arne Slot for the way our boss handled the aftermath.

The clash highlighted how divided opinion remains, particularly now that Bradley has since undergone surgery on a season-ending knee injury.

From our perspective, the context only sharpens the focus on the original moment, especially given how quickly our players reacted to protect a teammate in clear distress.

That reaction mirrored what we later heard from Virgil van Dijk, who said it “doesn’t look great” to see a player pushed while injured and stressed that “our thoughts are with Conor, first and foremost.”

Keane Liverpool praise sits alongside pointed criticism

What is often overlooked is that Keane’s criticism of the incident came alongside praise for how we performed overall on the night.

The pundit spoke about Liverpool showing “fight and swagger” at the Emirates, while also noting that we “controlled” large periods of the game despite failing to register a shot on target.

Those comments align with his wider assessment that our midfield dominance deserved credit, even if the final third lacked cutting edge.

Martinelli later issued a public apology, admitting he “didn’t understand he was seriously injured in the heat of the moment,” but Keane’s words underline that not everyone is convinced the explanation fully settles the issue.

The debate matters less than Bradley’s recovery, yet the fact a Liverpool incident sparked such a fierce exchange says plenty about the intensity we brought to north London.

