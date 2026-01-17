Liverpool team news v Burnley: Wirtz and Ekitike back in starting XI among 6 changes from Slot

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool go in search of a first Premier League win of 2026 when they welcome Burnley to Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds safely navigated their first FA Cup assignment of the year against Barnsley last Monday and will face Brighton in the next round, but their focus has reverted to top-flight duties as they seek to reinforce their position inside the top four.

The headlines over the past 24 hours have been dominated by the champions missing out on long-time transfer target Marc Guehi to Manchester City, but Arne Slot will have to forget about that and concentrate solely on delivering three points against the 19th-placed Clarets.

Aside from the long-term injury absences of Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni, the Liverpool head coach has a full squad at his disposal today, so who’s made it into his starting XI to take on Scott Parker’s side?

Liverpool starting XI to face Burnley

Slot has made six changes from the side which began the win over Barnsley five days ago.

Alisson Becker returns between the sticks after being rested in the FA Cup, and there are two changes in defence as Ibrahima Konate and Milos Kerkez come in for Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch replaces Alexis Mac Allister in midfield, and after they both came off the bench to score against Barnsley, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike return to the starting XI as Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha drops to the bench.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: