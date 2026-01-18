Hodgson stat that puts Slot in uncomfortable company

(Slot Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images, Hodgson Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s recent run of results has been met with a newly shared statistic that adds an uncomfortable layer to the wider conversation around Arne Slot.

Despite sitting fourth in the Premier League and extending an unbeaten run to 12 matches, the mood shifted again at Anfield after the 1–1 draw with Burnley.

According to Michael Reid, Football Data Editor for Opta, the underlying league numbers paint a far less flattering picture for Arne Slot.

Reid posted on X: “Liverpool have 5 wins and 21 points in their last 17 Premier League games – 1.24 pts/game.”

He then added the comparison that immediately caught attention: “Roy Hodgson averaged 1.25 pts/game as Liverpool manager.”

Slot statistics raise questions but miss key Liverpool context

On paper, that is a jarring parallel given how the Hodgson era is remembered, but context matters far more than raw numbers.

Against Burnley, we dominated possession, registered 32 shots, created an xG of 2.95 and forced eight saves from Martin Dubravka.

Dominik Szoboszlai hitting the bar from the penalty spot also changed the entire narrative of the afternoon.

From a tactical perspective, the Dutchman could hardly have asked more from his players in terms of chance creation.

That has not stopped frustration bubbling over, though, with boos heard at full-time, something that remains rare for us even in difficult periods.

Lewis Steele captured that feeling sharply when he wrote on X that Liverpool are “17 points worse off than this time last season,” adding that “Arne Slot’s football has been hard to watch for months now.”

Why Slot still deserves time at Liverpool

Criticism is inevitable at this club, and Steven Gerrard acknowledged as much when he said draws at home to sides like Burnley are “not acceptable.”

The former captain also stressed, however, that the 47-year-old has steadied the ship and lifted us back into the Champions League places after a turbulent autumn.

That nuance matters.

Slot is Liverpool’s first ever head coach rather than a traditional manager, inheriting sweeping structural change after winning the Premier League last season.

This summer brought unprecedented turnover, with major departures and record-breaking arrivals reshaping the squad in a way few Liverpool bosses have faced.

If a “bad season” under these circumstances still has us fourth in January, unbeaten in 12, and competing on three fronts, perspective is required.

Statistics can frame debate, but they should not define judgement.

Slot deserves, at the very least, the full season to continue building something that already shows clear signs of control, dominance and long-term direction.

