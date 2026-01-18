Dawson pinpoints Liverpool issue as Anfield question grows

Pictures via Sky Sports News on X

Liverpool’s latest Premier League draw contained all the numbers that usually point towards victory, yet once again the result told a different story.

A 1–1 stalemate with Burnley extended our unbeaten run to 12 games in all competitions, but it also reinforced a growing narrative around missed opportunities at Anfield.

Michael Dawson summed up the frustration while analysing the match on Sky Sports News.

“73% possession and you draw the game, 1–1,” the former defender said. “That can’t happen to the champions.”

Dawson analysis highlights Liverpool finishing problem

Is Anfield no longer the fortress it once was? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tHe2XgDSAu — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 17, 2026

The 42-year-old pointed to a familiar pattern developing at home this season.

He referenced a similar feeling during our previous draw with Leeds, describing Anfield as “flat” and questioning why opponents always seem to get a chance.

That assessment aligns with the data.

Against Burnley, we registered 32 shots, 11 on target, 76 touches in the box and an xG of 2.95.

Despite that dominance, a missed penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai, a single defensive lapse proved costly.

Dawson acknowledged the creativity within the side but suggested confidence in front of goal is the missing ingredient, saying we are “just not clicking in front of goal.”

That frustration has been echoed elsewhere, with Lewis Steele noting that Liverpool are now “17 points worse off than this time last season” and describing our football as “hard to watch,” a comparison that underlines why patience is wearing thin.

Why Liverpool must trust Slot despite criticism

Context matters.

This is the second season of Arne Slot, a title winner last year who inherited unprecedented squad change with limited control.

Against Burnley, the Dutchman got almost everything right tactically, with Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez providing width and Florian Wirtz again delivering quality in the final third.

Steven Gerrard was clear that home draws “are not acceptable,” but he also stressed that our boss has steadied the ship and returned us to the Champions League places.

If a so-called bad season still has us fourth in January, unbeaten in 12 and creating chances at elite levels, perspective is required.

Criticism will come with this job, but so should backing the man who already proved he can deliver silverware at Anfield.

You can view Arne Slot’s post-Burnley press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile