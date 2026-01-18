Burnley draw prompts Van Dijk message Liverpool need to hear

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s frustrating draw with Burnley may feel like two points dropped, but the captain’s words afterwards offered a far more revealing insight into where we really are.

Virgil van Dijk spoke candidly following the 1–1 at Anfield, admitting there was “something lacking” while also calling for unity during a demanding period.

Speaking via BBC Sport, the Dutch defender did not shy away from the performance level after Florian Wirtz’s opener was cancelled out by Marcus Edwards.

“Frustration is the word which is definitely in my head,” the 34-year-old said.

Van Dijk assessment after Burnley highlights Liverpool standards

The centre-back acknowledged a familiar issue creeping into our game.

“After 60 minutes, we started to become sloppy and it’s not the first time,” he added.

Liverpool dominated Burnley in almost every measurable metric, yet failed to turn control into victory.

Dominik Szoboszlai striking the bar from the penalty spot proved decisive, while Martin Dubravka’s eight saves kept the visitors alive.

That dominance is why comparisons drawn elsewhere, including a data-based look at Liverpool’s recent points return compared to Roy Hodgson’s managerial era, feel stark without wider context.

This squad is still creating chances at elite levels.

Why Van Dijk words matter for Slot and Liverpool unity

The captain also addressed the rare boos at full-time.

“That’s the reality and we need support,” Van Dijk said. “I don’t like boos from my own fans.”

It is a sentiment that matters, especially with Arne Slot navigating his second season amid sweeping summer change.

Criticism will come, as even Steven Gerrard admitted when stating home draws like Burnley are “not acceptable,” while still stressing the Dutchman has stabilised a season that once looked far worse.

That balance is key.

We are unbeaten in 12 games, fourth in January, and generating enough chances to win most matches comfortably.

Slot could not have done much more tactically against Burnley, and on another day, with one finish more clinical, the narrative flips entirely.

Van Dijk’s honesty should not be read as condemnation, but as leadership.

This is about maintaining standards without losing belief, backing the process, and allowing our head coach the time his body of work has already earned.

