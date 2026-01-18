Rooney issues Liverpool warning as Anfield mood turns uneasy

Pictures via Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer

Liverpool’s Premier League campaign continues to produce strong numbers on paper, but the feeling around Anfield is becoming harder to ignore.

A frustrating 1–1 draw with Burnley extended our unbeaten run to 12 matches in all competitions, yet the reaction at full-time told its own story.

Wayne Rooney offered a blunt assessment of where we currently stand while analysing the game on Match of the Day.

The former England captain acknowledged our dominance but questioned the overall trajectory of the season.

“I think they’re unbeaten in 12, but six of them are draws,” Rooney said, before adding that Liverpool “haven’t been consistent enough since the start of the season.”

He also pointed to a lack of rhythm compared to last year, saying we “haven’t flowed the way they had last season” and describing it as “a worrying time, not the end of the world.”

Rooney concerns reflect wider Liverpool talking points

Those comments will resonate with many after a game where we recorded 32 shots, an xG of 2.95 and forced Martin Dubravka into eight saves.

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring, while Dominik Szoboszlai hitting the bar from the penalty spot proved pivotal in a match we largely controlled.

Alan Shearer went further, describing the unbeaten run as “very underwhelming” and claiming we are “miles off from what we saw last season.”

The Premier League’s all-time top scorer did, however, single out Hugo Ekitike as a standout, underlining that individual performances are not the issue.

That frustration has been echoed elsewhere, with Lewis Steele lamenting that Liverpool are “17 points worse off than this time last season” and describing the football as “hard to watch,” a comparison that adds weight to Rooney’s concerns.

Why Liverpool should still back Slot despite criticism

Context matters.

This is the second season of our first-ever head coach, a title winner last year who oversaw unprecedented squad upheaval during the summer.

Against Burnley, the Dutchman’s setup worked, the performance metrics were elite, and on another day we win comfortably.

Even Steven Gerrard, while insisting home draws are “not acceptable,” acknowledged that the 47-year-old has stabilised the side and moved us back into the Champions League places.

If a so-called bad season still has us fourth in January, unbeaten in 12 and competing across three competitions, perspective is required.

Criticism comes with this job, but so should patience.

At the very least, Slot deserves the full season to continue shaping a side that is creating chances, controlling games and showing signs that results will follow.

