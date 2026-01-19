Liverpool facing Curtis Jones crossroads amid Paul Joyce update

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s wider squad picture is beginning to raise uncomfortable questions, and one homegrown name sits quietly at the centre of a growing midfield debate.

That is the implication from Paul Joyce of The Times, who assessed Liverpool’s situation during a turbulent spell that has already tested the depth of our title defence.

While the piece covered the entire squad, one line in particular stood out when viewed through a Liverpool lens.

“Is the current midfield ready to push to reclaim the title next season or does it need strengthening?” Joyce asked, before adding: “Will Curtis Jones, who had been attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur, feel it is time to be more of a guaranteed starter somewhere?”

For a player who grew up dreaming of wearing this shirt, it is a question that cuts deep.

Jones minutes and Liverpool midfield reality under Arne Slot

The Scouser has made 19 Premier League appearances this season, with 10 of those have come from the start.

Under Arne Slot, competition in midfield has intensified rather than eased.

The 24-year-old has averaged just 55 minutes per league match, often trusted for control and ball retention but not always for the decisive moments.

Curtis Jones Premier League 25/26 Stats Appearances 19 Starts 10 Minutes played 1,054 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals (xG) 0.97 Expected assists (xA) 2.06 Pass accuracy 92%

Those numbers show reliability, but they also explain why questions are being asked.

Joyce’s framing lands at a time when Spurs interest has been discussed publicly, with one well-known Tottenham insider previously stating that Jones “had been on their list” before contractual realities cooled that pursuit.

Other sources have since downplayed those links, but Empire of the Kop understands the midfielder is at least open to considering his future.

Why Jones decision would hurt Liverpool beyond the numbers

This is not just about output.

The No.17 recently spoke with pride about reaching 200 appearances for us, while also reflecting on the “reality check” Steven Gerrard once gave him at the academy.

That grounding, delivered by a club legend, shaped a player who values patience, humility and belonging.

Jones also played his part against Burnley, collecting the loose ball before teeing up Florian Wirtz for the opener, a reminder of how his game often connects rather than makes headlines.

For a homegrown Scouser and lifelong supporter, leaving would never be an easy call.

But Joyce’s broader point remains.

Liverpool are trying to avoid being plunged into consecutive summers of transition, and every contract, every squad role, now matters.

What happens next with Jones may quietly tell us how ruthless this rebuild is prepared to be.

