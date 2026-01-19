Deal done: Liverpool confirm January signing of electric winger with 24 goals

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool Women have signed Aurélie Csillag of SC Freiburg in the January transfer window, the club has confirmed.

The winger joins Anna Josendal (Hammarby) and Martha Thomas (on loan from Tottenham) in bolstering Gareth Taylor’s side.

The Reds sit at the bottom of the table with zero wins to their name and only four points picked up from 12 top-flight games.

Liverpool will hope that Aurelie Csillag will bring the goals

The club’s website confirmed the news on Monday afternoon.

Liverpool Women have suffered a torrid 2025/26 season so far, registering only eight goals in the Women’s Super League – the second-worst total (behind Leicester City).

Women’s Super League teams Fewest goals scored Leicester City 7 Liverpool 8 West Ham 9

The hope now for the Merseysiders is that the attacker can help spark some life in a forward line that is struggling to deliver the goods this term.

FBref’s underlying stats certainly paint a picture of a player capable of injecting some more attacking threat into this beleagured side.

Stats (per 90) Percentiles 0.45 non-penalty xG 86th 3.97 shots 90th percentile 4.16 progressive carries 72nd percentile 9.08 touches in opposing penalty box 93rd percentile

* Aurelie Csillag’s stats per 90 compared to positional peers in top nine competitions (FBref)

How did Csillag perform in Germany?

Csillag spent just half a season with Freiburg prior to her mid-season switch to the English top-flight. During this time, she registered three goals and one assist in 13 Frauen-Bundesliga matches (at a rate of one goal contribution every 117.75 minutes).

Prior to a move to Germany, the left winger amassed a total of 16 goals (in 49 games) across three seasons with FC Basel.

Taking into account her prior efforts at Grasshopper, it takes her career total to 24 goals at club level (via Fotmob).

Where will Csillag play for Liverpool Women?

The Swiss forward has shared her willingness to feature either on the wing or as an out-and-out striker – both options which will come as good news to Taylor’s struggling outfit.

“I come as a striker, as a winger, so I can score goals, I can go in one-v-one and I can race my opponents. These are my strengths,” Aurelie Csillag told liverpoolfc.com.

