Joyce assessment of Tsimikas exposes Liverpool dilemma

Liverpool’s squad picture is beginning to narrow into uncomfortable clarity, and one familiar name sits right at the centre of a growing left-back dilemma.

That is the takeaway from Paul Joyce of The Times, who outlined how multiple contract situations are converging at once as we edge deeper into the second half of the season.

Among them is Kostas Tsimikas.

The Greece international is due to return to Anfield this summer following his loan spell with Roma, but Joyce is clear that this alone does not solve a longer-term issue.

As he put it, “Kostas Tsimikas is due to return from a loan spell with Roma and may become back-up to Milos Kerkez if Robertson departs when his contract expires in five months, but that is not a long-term solution.”

That sentence quietly says a lot about where we are heading.

Why Tsimikas fits Liverpool’s short-term thinking

At face value, the 29-year-old feels like a safe option.

He knows the club, understands the demands of the dressing room and has delivered dependable performances when called upon in the past.

However, his time in Italy has not strengthened his case.

Reports from Serie A have already noted that Tsimikas “hasn’t entirely convinced” during his loan spell, with limited league starts and Roma not currently expected to pursue a permanent deal.

That matters when projecting his role back at Anfield.

Joyce’s wider assessment frames this as part of a broader transition, with Liverpool trying to avoid being “plunged into one summer of transition,” let alone two in succession.

If Andy Robertson does leave when his contract expires, the left-back depth would quickly narrow to Kerkez and a returning loanee whose own deal expires in 2027.

Tsimikas situation reflects bigger Liverpool contract tension

This is not just about one position.

Joyce highlights doubts surrounding Ibou Konate, Robertson, Mo Salah and others, with key figures across the squad entering uncertain contractual territory.

Robertson himself has already admitted he wants to stay with us, but only if he can keep playing regular football, a comment that neatly underlines the pressure on those selecting the pecking order.

Kerkez’s emergence has shifted the balance decisively.

The Hungary international started against Burnley, while Robertson again sat on the bench and Tsimikas watched from afar, a snapshot that reflects how the hierarchy has changed.

From Liverpool’s perspective, only two of those three realistically remain beyond next season.

Joyce’s conclusion is stark. “There are a lot of questions, some of which could be expensive to answer.”

Tsimikas may yet play a role next season, but as things stand, he looks more like a temporary bridge than a cornerstone of what comes next.

