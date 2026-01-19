Insider drops Ibou Konate contract claim which suggests Liverpool renewal is far from imminent

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

With Ibrahima Konate now into the final six months of his contract at Liverpool, the defender is facing a significant career crossroads.

David Ornstein reported last week that a breakthrough has yet to be made in negotiations over a new deal for the 26-year-old, following Lewis Steele’s claims in early December that Anfield chiefs ‘remain committed’ to keeping the Frenchman at the club beyond the coming summer.

Konate contract talks have reportedly ‘stalled’

On Monday morning, Graeme Bailey issued an update for TEAMtalk which suggests that an agreement remains some distance away from being reached between the relevant parties.

The report claims that Liverpool have made Konate what they believe to be ‘a very good offer’ to align with some of Europe’s leading centre-backs, but the Reds’ number 5 has rebuffed those advances, with his wage demands currently considered excessive by club chiefs.

A source ‘with knowledge of the situation’ told the outlet: “In all honesty, Liverpool and Richard Hughes thought this would be done by now. Talks went quite well over the international breaks in October and November, but since December and now, things have again stalled.

“Liverpool are confident that Konate has not agreed terms – or is close to – with any other side, but they know interest is there.”

Liverpool can ill afford to lose Konate despite some shaky performances

Having missed out on Marc Guehi to Manchester City, and with Giovanni Leoni not expected to return from his ACL injury until next season, Liverpool’s need to reinforce their centre-back ranks in 2026 ought to be a major priority for sporting director Hughes.

Another signing in that department would be required even if Konate stays, and this latest update suggests that something will have to give between the relevant parties if an agreement is to be reached.

That talks seemed to have hit an impasse after progressing so well during the autumn is not ideal, to say the least, and the apparent interest of other clubs in signing the Frenchman in the summer adds to the anxiety for LFC.

The 26-year-old has had some alarming performances this season, but he’s a vital cog in his Liverpool team when he’s at his best, and as Bailey highlighted for TEAMtalk, Anfield chiefs would hate to lose a £50m-valued player for nothing if his contract isn’t extended.

However, Reds fans will remember being in this position with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk 12 months ago before they eventually penned new deals in April, so there’s still time for a breakthrough to be reached with Konate which’ll keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Burnley press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: