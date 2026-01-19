Stats expert sets Liverpool benchmark ahead of Marseille clash

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Marseille has taken on added significance after a fresh statistical breakdown underlined just how fine our current margins really are.

According to analysis shared by Michael Reid on Substack, the numbers surrounding our recent league form help explain why Europe now feels like a pressure release as much as a test.

A point in France would almost certainly secure progression into the Champions League knockout play-off round, while a win could push us firmly into the top eight and automatic qualification.

That context matters when domestic frustration continues to simmer.

Liverpool numbers frame Marseille importance

Reid’s post-Burnley analysis laid bare the underlying reality of our Premier League campaign.

We are unbeaten in 10 league games, yet six of those have ended in draws, leaving us with just five wins from our last 17 matches.

That run averages 1.64 points per game, a figure that historically places teams right on the edge of the top four.

Reid noted that our current 10-game unbeaten run has yielded 1.80 points per game, which is almost exactly the historical average required to finish fourth.

In other words, we are operating at the bare minimum level needed to remain in the Champions League places.

That framing adds weight to why the Marseille fixture feels pivotal.

European football offers clarity that domestic draws currently lack.

A strong performance away from home would not just help our qualification hopes, but also reinforce belief in what Arne Slot is building.

It is worth remembering that there is currently no side in the Premier League with a winning run longer than one match, while we hold the longest unbeaten sequence in the division.

Perspective matters, even when patience is tested.

Liverpool Burnley dominance adds vital context

The frustration surrounding the Burnley draw becomes harder to justify when viewed through performance data rather than results.

We recorded 32 shots, posted an xG of 3.18, and controlled 73% of possession, numbers that usually guarantee victory.

Dominik Szoboszlai striking the bar from the penalty spot fundamentally altered the afternoon.

Dominik Szoboszlai striking the bar from the penalty spot fundamentally altered the afternoon.

Virgil van Dijk later admitted there was “something lacking” after full-time, while also calling for unity during a demanding spell, a leadership message that should not be ignored.

Those comments sat alongside Michael Reid’s comparison to uncomfortable historical benchmarks, including a Roy Hodgson-era points return, a stat that strips away nuance unless properly contextualised.

This is Arne Slot’s second season, and the Dutchman is navigating unprecedented squad turnover as Liverpool’s first ever head coach rather than a traditional manager.

Against Burnley, tactically, he could do little more.

Marseille now offers us something different and the numbers suggest that responding there could change the entire tone of the conversation.

