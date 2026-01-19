Opta prediction sets Liverpool target ahead of Marseille trip

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League visit to Marseille has been framed clearly by fresh Opta modelling, offering us a precise statistical target on the road in France.

According to Opta Analyst, we head into Wednesday night’s fixture with a 48.4% chance of victory, compared to 27.5% for Marseille, with the draw landing at 24.1%.

Those numbers matter because a single point from the Stade Velodrome would all but settle our European league-phase position.

Marseille prediction highlights Liverpool advantage

Opta’s simulations suggest we are well placed to take something from the game, despite the hostile atmosphere that awaits.

One draw from our final two fixtures guarantees progression into the Champions League knockout play-off round, with Qarabag still to come at Anfield.

That context makes the Marseille game the clearest opportunity to ease pressure before the final matchday.

A win in France would also significantly boost our chances of finishing inside the top eight, which carries automatic qualification to the round of 16.

Opta currently give us a 60.7% probability of achieving that, despite us sitting ninth after six matches.

The modelling reflects underlying consistency rather than headline position.

We have taken 12 points from six games, level with sides like Inter and Real Madrid, and remain separated from the automatic places only by goal difference.

There is also a curious historical note attached to this fixture.

Neither Liverpool nor Marseille has drawn a Champions League match in a combined 57 games, the longest such runs in the competition.

That statistic alone underlines how decisive this contest could become.

Liverpool European position after six matches

Our current Champions League standing places us firmly in control of our own destiny.

Jamie Carragher recently noted how Arne Slot is using Europe as the next measuring stick after last season’s Premier League triumph.

That view aligns with how the squad has been shaped, particularly with additions built for high-tempo European nights.

The Marseille game now represents the clearest checkpoint.

The data says we are favourites.

What we do with that advantage is entirely up to us.

