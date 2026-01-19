Manchester City announcement contains subtle hint as to when Mo Salah could return for Liverpool

(Photos by Lewis Storey and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans hoping to see Mo Salah back in action for the club in midweek may have been given indirect encouragement by one of the Reds’ biggest rivals.

The 33-year-old has been away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the past five weeks, scoring four goals as his country made it to the semi-finals but had to settle for fourth place after losing the bronze medal play-off on penalties to Nigeria on Saturday.

It’s hoped that the winger could return to Merseyside in time for LFC’s Champions League fixture against Marseille on Wednesday, and one announcement from elsewhere today indicates that he probably will.

Marmoush inclusion for Man City hints at Salah involvement v Marseille

On Monday, Manchester City confirmed their travelling squad for their own Champions League game away to Bodo/Glimt, which takes places in the Arctic Circle tomorrow evening.

As per mancity.com, Salah’s Egypt teammate Omar Marmoush – who was also part of the Egypt squad at AFCON and played against Nigeria at the weekend – is included among Pep Guardiola’s selection for the fixture in Norway on Tuesday.

Salah should be able to travel with Liverpool squad to Marseille

While the 26-year-old’s inclusion in the Man City travelling party doesn’t automatically mean that Salah will be involved for Liverpool in midweek, it offers an encouraging hint that our number 11 could feature against Marseille.

Both players were involved in Egypt’s final game at AFCON just two days ago, and Marmoush will have a shorter turnaround time due to the respective clubs’ scheduling of their Champions League games this week.

In theory, that should mean the Reds winger is on the plane to the French Riviera for Wednesday night’s crucial European encounter.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Salah reintegrates seamlessly into the Liverpool squad after his explosive comments at Elland Road a few weeks ago, or whether there’s still lingering tension from that infamous public outburst following the 3-3 draw against Leeds.

That he played the majority of the 2-0 win over Brighton just a week later would suggest that he and Arne Slot made peace to a sufficient extent that he’d go straight back into the fold once he returned from AFCON – Micah Richards is insistent that he should.

Our money would be on the Egyptian King playing a part at the Stade Velodrome on Wednesday!

You can watch Slot’s full post-Burnley press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: