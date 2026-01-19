‘What happens now?’ – Alan Shearer thinks Arne Slot could soon have a huge dilemma to ponder

Images via Jan Kruger/Getty Images and The Rest Is Football

Alan Shearer believes that Arne Slot will soon be faced with a significant selection dilemma at Liverpool.

Having missed the Reds’ last seven matches due to Egypt’s participation at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Mo Salah could potentially be available for his club for the Champions League clash away to Marseille on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old’s absence has coincided with a purple patch of scoring form for Florian Wirtz, who’s claimed four goals in his last six appearances after previously not netting at all since joining from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

Shearer: Salah’s return could leave Slot with selection dilemma

The German played in Salah’s traditional right-sided position in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday, and Shearer thinks that the experienced winger’s return from AFCON could present Slot with a big dilemma.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, the ex-Newcastle striker said: “What happens now when Salah’s back? What happens with Wirtz? Do you play Wirtz, Salah, [Hugo] Ekitike and another one on the left-hand side?”

Salah and Wirtz could be incorporated into the same attack

The positional versatility of Wirtz would allow for him to be deployed on the left flank to accommodate a front three of him, Ekitike and Salah, which’d leave Cody Gakpo as the player being sacrificed despite being Liverpool’s joint-second highest scorer so far this season.

Alternatively, the German could play as a number 10 to incorporate the Dutchman on the left, but that’d require moving Dominik Szoboszlai out of his strongest position.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that the Egypt winger goes straight back into the starting XI, having lost his place in the team and hit out at Slot in a stormy interview prior to AFCON, but he could provide the Reds’ attack with a much-needed impetus after returning to form at the tournament in Morocco.

What the Liverpool head coach will soon have is a luxury of which he’s been deprived recently – choice in attack. We still have four matches remaining before the end of January, each one a high-stakes fixture, so squad rotation will be crucial in the coming weeks.

Wirtz and Ekitike are surely nailed-on starters, given their respective individual form and the increasingly effectively chemistry between them, but it’s up to the head coach to determine how best to maintain that whilst deciding whether to bring Salah back into the starting line-up immediately.

