(Video) Fan footage captures heated in-game discussion between Slot and Jones at Anfield

Arne Slot and Curtis Jones appeared to have been involved in a heated discussion with one another during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday.

The latest frustrating chapter of a galling season for the Reds saw Marcus Edwards cancel out Florian Wirtz’s first-half goal, and with the defending Premier League champions having now drawn at home to all three promoted teams this term, Steven Gerrard labelled it ‘not acceptable‘.

The LFC head coach has found himself coming under increased scrutiny over the past few weeks, and one short clip of fan footage from Anfield over the weekend showed him involved in a less than jovial exchange with our number 17.

Slot and Jones involved in touchline argument

Liverpool fan @asim_lfc on X was sitting in the Main Stand when he noticed Slot and Jones having a disgareement during the second half against Burnley.

While the conversation between the pair can’t be heard in the clip, the body language would suggest that the midfielder was challenging an instruction from his boss, who literally pointed out the message he was trying to get across, although the 24-year-old didn’t seem entirely satisfied by what he was told.

Not a great sight amid Liverpool’s troubles

We’re not going to take sides as to who’s right or wrong in this instance – that can be left to individual social media users, if they so please.

It’s commonplace for teammates and coaches to have minor disagreements in the white heat of battle, and it’d be wildly jumping the gun to claim that there’s a deep rift between Slot and Jones just because of a brief discussion during a game.

However, in the context of Liverpool’s miserable season and the increasing scrutiny on the head coach, the optics of his argument with the midfielder over by the touchline aren’t exactly brilliant for the team or the club.

We don’t doubt that some frank words will have been spoken between Slot and the players inside the dressing room and on the training ground over the past three months, but we’d hope that there isn’t a deep-rooted hostility between the squad and the coaching staff.

If the Reds are to salvage something tangible from this campaign, it’s essential that a united front is maintained and any points of disagreement or criticism aren’t allowed to mutate into something more toxic.

