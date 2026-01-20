Report: Liverpool have the ‘strongest’ interest in Bundesliga gem; Reds set to make ‘formal approach’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly have the ‘strongest’ interest of any suitor for a highly coveted youngster from the Bundesliga.

The Reds are among multiple clubs to have been linked with RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande over the past few recent months, and Fabrizio Romano hinted last week that the 19-year-old is likely to depart his current club in the summer.

German football insider Christian Falk recently proclaimed (via CF Bayern Insider) that the Premier League champions ought to be taken ‘very, very seriously’ in the race for the Ivory Coast international, and a fresh report has underlined those claims.

Liverpool set to make ‘formal approach’ for Diomande

According to CaughtOffside, Diomande has also attracted the attention of Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, but industry sources have indicated that it’s Liverpool’s interest which is ‘currently the strongest’.

It’s claimed that the Reds are ‘expected to make a formal approach’ for the teenager in the coming months, viewing him as Mo Salah’s long-term successor at Anfield and a ‘perfect fit’ for Arne Slot’s tactical setup.

The Ivorian has previously professed his childhood support for the Merseyside club and that he’d love to play in L4 during his career.

Diomande would likely get fans off their seats at Liverpool

Whilst he was unable to make much of an impact in Leipzig’s 5-1 drubbing by Bayern Munich last weekend, Diomande has enjoyed a fine season so far, with seven goals and four assists in 18 appearances for Ole Werner’s side.

A hat-trick in a 6-0 trouncing of Eintracht Frankfurt last month showcased his vast potential, and an article on the official Bundesliga website described him as a winger with ‘quick feet and pace to burn’.

Such qualities are bound to get fans off their seats at Anfield at a time when Liverpool’s attacking play is being criticised by many for being too pedestrian, and the Ivory Coast youngster also has the productivity to go along with the pace, as the aforementioned statistics illustrate.

Early reports of the Reds holding a strong interest in Diomande and plotting a concrete approach will likely be taken with a pinch of salt by Kopites until such time that a genuine bid materialises, but it’s nonetheless an exciting rumour to get behind for the time being.

Whether it’s this year or next, the time will come that we unfortunately have to bid farewell to Salah in L4, and whoever is tasked with succeeding him will obviously have enormous shoes to fill, although we suspect that the Leipzig prodigy wouldn’t be daunted by such a challenge.

