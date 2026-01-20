‘Not satisfied’ – Milos Kerkez makes honest admission following tricky start to Liverpool career

Milos Kerkez has admitted he’s ‘still not satisfied’ with the start he’s made to his Liverpool career despite claiming he has ‘improved in a lot of areas’ in recent weeks.

The Hungarian, who joined the Premier League champions from Bournemouth in the summer, has struggled for form and consistency during the first half of the campaign but has showed in recent weeks why the Reds were so eager to capture his signature.

Kerkez is now starting to have more of an impact on the game in an attacking sense for Arne Slot’s side and the threat he poses going forward is the reason why the Anfield-based outfit were so eager to win the race for his services.

The 22-year-old, who is likely to be in the starting XI against Marseille in the Champions League tomorrow, has spoken honestly about his start to life on Merseyside in quotes relayed by @LewisSteele_ on X:

Milos Kerkez: "I think every player needs time to adapt because we are at the biggest club in the world. I got help from everyone. In the last month or so I think I have improved in a lot of areas but I am still not satisfied and I want more." — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) January 20, 2026

Andy Roberton is playing second fiddle at present

While Kerkez was closing in on his £40m to Liverpool in the summer, rumours were circulating suggesting Andy Robertson was on his way out of the club.

The Scotsman of course stayed put, but his recent comments suggest the current campaign could be his final one on Merseyside.

“I’m a player who wants to play,” the full-back told BBC Sport. “Footballers want to play and if anyone is sat happy on the bench, then they don’t belong at any football club.”

Kerkez has started all but one of our 22 league games this term and has also been named in the starting XI for four of our six Champions League fixtures.

Our No. 6 is clearly preferred to Robertson at the moment – despite the latter remaining a huge favourite amongst Kopites.

Slot has already explained why Kerkez is a starter

Speaking back in October, our Dutch head coach refused to compare Kerkez and Robertson but explained what the former brings to the side.

“The reason why we brought him in, that I can tell you, is that he is bringing a lot of energy to the game, keeps going up and down,” the Former Feyenoord boss said (as quoted by Empire of the Kop).

“And he’s very well in defending the one-v-one situations against his wingers as well. So, defensively solid and a lot of energy making the overlaps.”

Slot’s selections so far this season suggest Kerkez will start in France tomorrow but it remains to be seen what decision is made.

You know what you’re getting from Robertson when he’s called upon and plenty of Liverpool supporters would prefer to see the Scotsman in the starting XI.