Dominik Szoboszlai confirms he’s in talks with Liverpool over potential new contract

Dominik Szoboszlai has confirmed that talks are ongoing over a potential new contract at Liverpool, although he insisted that a definitive decision has yet been made in that regard.

The Hungarian is just over halfway through the five-year deal that he signed upon joining the Reds in July 2023, which sees him earn £120,000 per week according to figures from Capology.

Despite an uncharacteristic error which led to a goal for Barnsley last week and a missed penalty in the 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday, the 25-year-old has been widely regarded as his team’s most consistent player in what’s been a galling season for the Premier League champions.

Szoboszlai confirms contract talks are in progress

Following recent reports (via CaughtOffside) that Szoboszlai has ‘reached an agreement in principle’ over a new contract at Liverpool, the midfielder claimed that discussions to that effect are in progress, but no firm decision has been made as of yet.

When asked if talks are ongoing over a potential new deal at Anfield, the Reds’ number 8 replied (via Liverpool Echo): “Of course, but there are always talks. You guys in the media make a lot for the people [public] and you keep on going because that’s your job.

“There has been talks but, for sure, not any decision has been made. There is always progress but no decision has been made and I’ll just keep on going every week, every training, giving my best for the team, for the fans.

“Let’s see what is going to happen in the future. I am happy here but you know how football works, and that is something everybody has to take into account.”

Liverpool could tie down Szoboszlai for his peak footballing years

While Szoboszlai has given little away except that talks have started over a potential new contract, it’s encouraging to hear that plans are afoot at Liverpool to secure the services of a crucial player for his prime footballing years.

The Hungarian will be 27 at the end of his current terms, and if he’s rewarded with a long-term deal on wages which reflect his massive importance to the club, he looks set to remain at Anfield once he enters his 30s.

There are far more pressing contracual matters for Richard Hughes to resolve before then – Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson and Trey Nyoni are just five months away from becoming free agents, while Alisson Becker, Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones are among those whose deals expire in 2027.

Provided that Liverpool can match his ambitions on the pitch, we feel confident that Szoboszlai will commit his long-term future to the Reds, where his status as a crucial player is reflected in him playing the second-most minutes of anyone in Arne Slot’s squad in the current campaign (Transfermarkt).

Hopefully he and the club can reach a decisive breakthrough in the coming months and avoid a repeat of the protracted saga involving Salah and Van Dijk for much of last season before they eventually penned new deals.

