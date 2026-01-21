Why Arne Slot is unfazed by Liverpool scrutiny before Marseille

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Marseille arrives at a defining moment in our season, with Arne Slot choosing to frame the challenge around performance, patience and proof rather than emotion.

Speaking ahead of the Stade Velodrome clash, the Dutchman addressed suggestions that belief in him is wavering, but repeatedly redirected the focus back to what happens on the pitch in France, as reported by TNT Sports.

With us sitting 11th in the Champions League table on 12 points from six games, Marseille represents an opportunity to reset momentum rather than revisit domestic frustration.

Arne Slot focused on Liverpool response at Marseille

The 47-year-old was clear that pressure has not suddenly appeared because of recent results.

“I wouldn’t say the pressure is any different,” our head coach said, comparing the current climate to last season’s title-winning campaign.

He pointed out that scrutiny existed even when we were leading the league comfortably, noting that pressure is constant when managing a club like ours.

Slot admitted surprise at the suggestion some doubt his credentials, adding: “If you’re one-and-a-half years in the job and have already won the Premier League… I’m surprised to hear that.”

That comment lands firmly within the context of a season that has included injuries, late concessions and disrupted rhythm rather than structural collapse.

Marseille, however, offers clarity, with the former Feyenoord coach having positive memories of European nights at the Velodrome, where he previously navigated a high-stakes semi-final environment.

Slot puts Liverpool criticism into perspective

The Burnley draw still hangs over the conversation, despite a dominant display that saw us register 32 shots and 75% possession.

Slot was unapologetic in his assessment of that performance, saying: “If you exclude the result… it was the best performance against a low block since I’ve been here.”

He referenced three goal-line clearances and a missed penalty as examples of fine margins rather than systemic failure.

That view aligns with broader analysis following Phil Thompson’s post-match comments, where the club legend questioned whether we still have the same emotional edge, saying: “I think you’d want to see a bit more anger at that point.”

It also mirrors Jamie Carragher’s assessment that Liverpool may be “playing with the handbrake on”, with the former defender highlighting how our boss has tightened the team defensively but perhaps blunted attacking freedom.

Slot did not shy away from that debate, explaining that balance remains the hardest part of the job during what he described as a “transition phase”.

With Mo Salah back in the squad and Marseille presenting a fresh stage, the Liverpool manager is betting on evidence over noise.

As he put it simply, there is “more room for positivity than the result against Burnley gave us”.

