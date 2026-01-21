What Arne Slot said about Xabi Alonso before Marseille raised eyebrows

Pictures via Empire of the Kop on YouTube

Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Marseille has become the backdrop for another curious subplot, with Arne Slot asked to address speculation that never really felt rooted in reality.

The Premier League champions head to the Stade Velodrome needing clarity and momentum, yet our pre-match press conference veered into unexpected territory.

With Xabi Alonso recently dismissed by Real Madrid, the former Liverpool midfielder’s availability prompted a question that felt more about outside noise than internal logic.

Arne Slot responds to Alonso speculation before Marseille

The Dutchman did not hesitate when the suggestion was put to him on the eve of the Marseille clash.

“He called me saying he will take over six months! No, no, no,” our head coach joked, instantly framing the question as one of the strangest he has faced.

Slot then shifted the conversation back to substance, reminding everyone that context still matters.

“I am working here for 18 months and I like my work here,” he said, pointing to the Premier League title we won in his maiden campaign.

The 47-year-old acknowledged that this season has been tougher, but he also noted that frustration after a draw with Burnley is hardly abnormal at a club like ours.

“The boos… maybe I heard a few but it wasn’t a lot,” he added, before suggesting emotions often soften once perspective returns.

Those comments naturally echo what Slot previously said when asked whether he feels under pressure, where he admitted surprise at the idea that faith could already be wavering after delivering a league title.

Why Slot keeps Liverpool focused on performance, not noise

The timing of the question was notable, coming days after a 1-1 draw with Burnley in which we dominated the ball and chances.

That match has already sparked wider debate, including Jamie Carragher’s suggestion that Liverpool may be playing with the handbrake on as our boss seeks balance.

Slot’s answer in Marseille, however, underlined that criticism and speculation are not the same thing.

The former Feyenoord coach has been clear that scrutiny comes with the job, but that does not automatically translate into instability.

With us sitting 11th in the Champions League table on 12 points from six games, Marseille represents an opportunity to reset the narrative on the pitch.

This is a ground where Slot has previous European experience, having navigated high-pressure knockout football there earlier in his career.

Rather than entertaining hypotheticals about replacements, the Liverpool manager made it clear that his focus remains on the work, the squad and the immediate challenge.

In a season where analysis has ranged from tactical balance to emotional edge, his calm response felt like a reminder that criticism does not equal crisis.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Alonso (from 13:15) via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

