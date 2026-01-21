Fresh Liverpool injury blow emerges just minutes into Champions League clash v Marseille

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans learned of a fresh injury to Federico Chiesa in the opening minutes of tonight’s Champions League clash against Marseille.

The Italian was named among nine substitutes for Arne Slot when the Reds’ starting XI was announced 75 minutes before kick-off, with Mo Salah’s return to the line-up for the first time in eight weeks the standout piece of team news.

The 28-year-old has come off the bench in three of our European matches so far this season, but he won’t be adding to that tally at the Stade Velodrome.

Chiesa sustains injury during warm-up in Marseille

Less than 10 minutes after Liverpool’s match kicked off, it emerged that Chiesa picked up an injury in the warm-up, with Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor communicating the news on the broadcaster’s live web commentary for the fixture (20:08).

Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle also reported the news upon hearing it in the press box at the Stade Velodrome, and it was mentioned by Darren Fletcher on commentary for TNT Sports in the early stages of tonight’s game.

Injury blow adds to frustration for Chiesa at Liverpool

While the exact nature and severity of the injury that Chiesa sustained in the warm-up has yet to be established, it compounds the frustration for the Italian forward, who’s been the subject of discourse over a potential January exit amid another season of sparse starts.

The 28-year-old has frequently been brought on a substitute this term, but unfortunately that won’t happen tonight even if Liverpool need a goal in the final quarter of the match, with Slot set to call upon Cody Gakpo and/or Rio Ngumoha if required.

The body blow for our number 14 will make us all the more grateful to have Salah back to replenish our attacking options, which had already been dented by the long-term injury to Alexander Isak, who won’t return until March at the earliest.

The head coach will surely be asked for further information on Chiesa in his post-match press conference – fingers crossed that the damage isn’t too extensive and the popular Italian will soon be available for selection once more.

