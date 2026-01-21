Liverpool confirm defender’s exit from Anfield just hours before crunch Champions League fixture

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers has joined Charlton Athletic on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old has recently recovered from a back injury which had seen a loan move to Wigan Athletic for the first few months of 2025 cut short in April.

It’s the fourth time that the defender has been loaned out by the Reds, having had two spells with the Latics along with four months at Kilmarnock in 2023.

Liverpool confirm Chambers loan move to Charlton

A few hours before Liverpool take on Marseille in the Champions League tonight, the Merseyside club confirmed (via liverpoolfc.com) that Chambers will spend the rest of the season on loan at Charlton.

The left-back could potentially make his debut for Nathan Jones’ side in an all-London clash away to Millwall on Saturday.

Hopefully Chambers can make up for lost time at Charlton

Chambers has made just four competitive senior appearances so far, all of which came during the 2023/24 season, with the youngster making his full debut at home to Toulouse in the Europa League in that campaign (Transfermarkt).

His performance that night drew glowing praise from fellow full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, but sadly his progress has been hindered by recurring back problems over the past 18 months.

The 21-year-old joins a Charlton side who sit 18th in the Championship, just four points above the relegation zone, and it’ll be compelling to see exactly what role he assumes in the Addicks’ line-up, where Jones frequently starts with a 3-1-4-2 formation.

Could Chambers be redeployed as a centre-back, or possibly given licence to roam along the left flank and contribute abundantly to the attack?

Either way, hopefully the youngster will enjoy plenty of game-time at The Valley and, if all goes to plan, potentially nudge his way into Arne Slot’s thinking once he returns to Liverpool later this year.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Marseille press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: