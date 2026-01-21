Offer in the works: Liverpool could revive interest in ‘indispensable’ Premier League powerhouse

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to reports from Brazil, Liverpool are plannning to submit an offer to sign a Premier League midfielder who’s already well-known to transfer chiefs at Anfield.

For a sizeable portion of 2023, the Reds were being intensely linked with a move for Andre Trindade, then of Fluminense (with whom we won the Copa Libertadores that year). He was eventually brought to the English top flight the following year, but it was Wolves who secured his signature.

While The Athletic’s Gregg Evans indicated on Tuesday that LFC are unlikely to sign anyone this month ‘unless a suitable market opportunity comes up’, reports from across the Atlantic suggest that sporting director Richard Hughes is eyeing an approach for the 24-year-old.

Liverpool plotting ‘official offer’ for Andre

As reported by RTI Esporte, Liverpool are planning to submit an ‘official offer’ for Andre, whose current employers are set to demand at least €30m (£26.2m).

It’s claimed that Wolves could struggle to keep hold of the Brazilian midfielder if – as seems highly likely – they are relegated from the Premier League, and Molineux chiefs are hopeful that he’ll be called up to his country’s World Cup squad so that his market value would increase.

The report adds that LFC are continuing to closely monitor the 24-year-old, who has interest from other English clubs along with suitors from Italy, Turkey, and France.

Could Andre be a genuine option for Liverpool in 2026?

Despite Wolves enduring a miserable season (even though there has been a mild resurgence of late), Andre has been a standout positive for the Old Gold with his performances.

Ex-Molineux midfielder Dave Edwards has described him as ‘indispensable’ to the team and ‘one of the best number 6s in the league’ (wolves.co.uk), and his underlying metrics will no doubt have impressed the Liverpool hierarchy.

As per the statistics below (via Fotmob), the Brazilian is among the highest-ranking players in the Premier League for several traits, and not just in terms of his work out of possession either.

Premier League 2025/26 Total this season Percentile league ranking Ball recoveries 112 94th (top 6%) Pass completion 90.6% 92nd Tackles made 43 85th Fouls won 24 84th Accurate long balls 37 79th Successful crosses 8 78th

Arne Slot already has strong competition for midfield berths at Anfield, and Andre wouldn’t be guaranteed a starting place if he were to be added to the current Reds squad, but he would give LFC a natural number 6 option who’s entering the prime years of his career.

Although Liverpool already have a genuine midfield anchor in Wataru Endo, his sparsity of Premier League minutes this season (just 43) is evidence that the head coach considers him a backup option at best.

We’d take the Andre rumours with a pinch of salt for now until such time that they’re corroborated by trusted sources closer to home, but after being linked with him so strongly in the past, these latest reports may well intrigue Kopites who now have a firm idea of his adaptability to the English top flight.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Marseille press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: