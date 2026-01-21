Liverpool team news v Marseille: Mo Salah returns to the starting XI among 3 changes by Slot

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The Liverpool starting line-up to take on Marseille in the Champions League tonight has been confirmed.

The Reds are in the south of France for their penultimate league phase fixture, and a win would put them in a very strong position to qualify directly for the round of 16 in March.

Mo Salah has rejoined Arne Slot’s squad after his involvement with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, and plenty of attention has inevitably be centred around whether or not he goes straight back into the starting XI for his club for the first time in eight weeks.

Ibrahima Konate wasn’t named in the matchday squad as he’d already flown back to France for a family matter, so it’s been expected that he’d miss this fixture.

We now know the Liverpool starting line-up which’ll face Marseille at the Stade Velodrome.

Liverpool starting XI to face Marseille

Slot has made three changes from the side which began the 1-1 draw against Burnley.

In front of Alisson Becker is a defensive quartet of Jeremie Frimpong, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Milos Kerkez, with the long-serving Englishman stepping in for Konate at centre-back in the first Liverpool change.

There’s an alteration in midfield as Alexis Mac Allister comes in for Curtis Jones, with Dominik Szoboszlai set to line up just ahead of the Argentine and Ryan Gravenberch.

Salah is back in the Liverpool starting XI and lines out on the right flank, with Florian Wirtz switching to the left, and Hugo Ekitike leads the line once more.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: