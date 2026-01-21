‘Brilliant’ – Clinton Morrison loved Liverpool player’s ‘old-school’ moment against Marseille

Images via TNT Sports and Sky Sports

Clinton Morrison praised Jeremie Frimpong for the ‘old-school wing play’ which brought about Liverpool’s second goal in their 3-0 victory over Marseille tonight.

A clever free kick from Dominik Szoboszlai had opened the scoring just before half-time, and the Reds doubled their lead in the 72nd minute, primarily thanks to the Dutch right-back.

Cutting in from the flank, the 25-year-old’s burst of pace saw him get the better of Igor Paixao inside the penalty area before playing the ball into the six-yard box, and a deflection off goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli diverted it into the home team’s net.

Morrison praises ‘brilliant’ Frimpong play for second goal

Speaking on punditry duty for Sky Sports‘ Soccer Special, Morrison gave Frimpong all of the credit for his work in creating the goal, even if he hasn’t been officially credited with it.

The ex-Crystal Palace striker said: “It will go down as an own goal but it’s brilliant play. It’s old-school wing play from Frimpong.”

Frimpong has added a genuine spark since returning from injury

Since returning from injury over the festive period, the Netherlands international has been fantastic to watch for Liverpool, often providing a genuine threat from the right with his effervescent play.

John Aldridge has spoken about how Frimpong ‘provides something different‘ for the Reds due to his pace and trickery, and that was in evidence again tonight with how he instigated the second goal.

Jeremie Frimpong helps extend Liverpool’s lead as his cross forces a Medina own goal ⚽️@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/nzPeAwUFmy — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 21, 2026

That moment capped a strong overall performance from the 25-year-old, who won six duels and four tackles, completed 87% of his passes and recorded one key pass at the Stade Velodrome (Sofascore).

With Conor Bradley out injured for the remainder of the season, Liverpool will be heavily reliant on the Dutchman to not only maintain fitness, but also keep up the standards that he’s shown over the past month in particular.

It wasn’t just Morrison who’ll have loved the ‘old-school’ energy of Frimpong for the second Reds goal on a hugely satisfying night in Marseille!

You can watch footage of Liverpool’s pre-Marseille training session below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: