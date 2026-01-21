Warnock: Why one man could solve Liverpool slump in Marseille

Picture via Liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool’s Champions League trip to Marseille has taken on added significance as Mo Salah prepares to return to our starting line-up at a crucial point in the season.

With qualification still finely balanced and us sitting 11th in the table on 12 points from six games, Wednesday night offers a chance to shift momentum in Europe.

The return of our No.11 has been framed as more than just another selection call, with former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock outlining why the Egyptian could be decisive.

Why Mo Salah’s return matters for Liverpool in Marseille

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, Warnock suggested Salah can bring something back into our attack that has been missing in recent weeks.

“One of the shining lights is that Mo Salah is back,” the former left-back explained.

“A lot of people are seeing that as potentially an issue in Liverpool’s squad because of the trouble he caused before he went to Afcon, but I think at the moment they need a game-changer.”

Warnock added that our recent run of draws has highlighted a lack of ruthlessness in the final third.

“They need some goals in the team and need to be more clinical and maybe Salah can just bring that edge back up front,” he said.

Those comments come after Arne Slot suggested Salah will return to the starting XI in Marseille, insisting his relationship with the forward is “as normal as it’s always been”.

The 33-year-old had previously given an explosive interview before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations, claiming “someone doesn’t want me in the club” after being dropped.

Despite that noise, the Egyptian scored four goals at Afcon as Egypt finished fourth, before returning to Merseyside this week.

Mo Salah and Liverpool’s challenge under the lights

Warnock was also keen to stress that the environment awaiting us in southern France will test more than just form.

“It’s a very hostile place to go, Marseille are a very good team under Roberto De Zerbi and it’ll be a massive challenge for Liverpool tonight,” he said.

Slot’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Anfield at the weekend, despite recording 15 shots in the first half alone, underlining the fine margins currently at play.

That is why Salah’s inclusion alongside Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike feels significant, particularly after confirmation of the full Liverpool squad travelling to Marseille.

There is also added intrigue given John Aldridge’s view that Salah will “want to prove a point” following both Afcon and his reduced output earlier in the campaign.

Whether that edge translates into goals on Wednesday remains to be seen, but the stage is set for our most experienced attacker to influence a pivotal European night.

