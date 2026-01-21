What Dominik Szoboszlai did in lead-up to Cody Gakpo goal was simply breathtaking

(Photos by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai produced a sublime moment in the lead-up to Cody Gakpo’s clinching goal as Liverpool romped to a 3-0 win over Marseille on Wednesday night.

The Hungarian opened the scoring just before half-time with a clever free kick that he arrowed underneath the jumping defensive wall, and the second goal – while officially credited as a Geronimo Rulli own goal – owed primarily to the brilliant work of Jeremie Frimpong.

The Reds have often been careless when leading 2-0 this season, but they appeared to have learned lessons as they comfortably shut out their Ligue 1 opponents.

Szoboszlai produces delightful flick in lead-up to Gakpo goal

Liverpool put the icing on the cake in the second minute of stoppage time with a flowing move from their defensive third, with Joe Gomez playing a line-breaking pass to Szoboszlai, who produced a brilliant first-time flick to the onrushing Ryan Gravenberch behind him.

The Dutch midfielder surged forward before laying the ball off to Gakpo inside the penalty area, and the latter took a couple of touches to set himself before finishing past Rulli to put the seal on a magnificent victory for Arne Slot’s side.

Szoboszlai back to his best for Liverpool tonight

It might go largely unnoticed in the post-match analysis, and it wasn’t quite a game-changing moment considering that the result was already safe by stoppage time, but that shouldn’t detract from what a jaw-dropping piece of skill it was from Szoboszlai.

Just nine days after he badly messed up a backheel attempt inside his own penalty area against Barnsley, the Hungarian at least waited until the win was in the bag tonight before delving into his box of tricks, and did so in the relative safety of the midfield third!

Liverpool Echo reporter Paul Gorst described the 25-year-old’s overall performance in Marseille as ‘imperious’, and after what had been a difficult few days by the player’s own admission, this was more like the Dominik Szoboszlai that we’ve seen throughout the season as a whole.

If the Reds are to end the campaign with silverware or even go deep into the Champions League knockout stages, it seems inevitable that the man in the number 8 shirt will have been pivotal to salvaging something from what has been a chastening few months for the Merseysiders as a collective.

You can view Szoboszlai’s flick in the lead-up to Gakpo’s goal below, via @footballontnt on X: