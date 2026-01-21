Tsimikas update that could cement Robertson’s future at Liverpool – report

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The rumour mill is buzzing again over Liverpool’s left-back situation. Kostas Tsimikas, currently on loan at Roma, has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest as the Greek defender struggles for minutes in Italy.

Paul Taylor for The Athletic notes: “Liverpool defender Tsimikas is among their shortlist of targets.

The 29-year-old, who began his career at Olympiacos, is currently on loan at Roma, but has found his opportunities limited in Italy, where he has made only four Serie A starts.”

Tsimikas’ loan exit sparks left-back discussion

SofaScore stats underline his limited Serie A impact this season: Tsimikas has started just four games, played 386 minutes across 11 appearances, and contributed zero goals or assists.

With only a 78% pass accuracy and no involvement in clean sheets, it’s clear his time at Roma hasn’t strengthened his case for returning as Liverpool’s first-choice left-back.

This signals what Paul Joyce said, that Liverpool may not see Tsimikas as part of the long-term plan, making Robertson’s role more central, not just on the pitch but within the dressing room.

Robertson: vice-captain, leader, and Liverpool first choice

Andy Robertson remains vice-captain, a key voice in our squad under Arne Slot.

Despite starting only four Premier League games this season, Robertson has shown his willingness to adapt while waiting for consistent minutes.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the Scot said: “I’m a player who wants to play… Footballers want to play and if anyone is sat happy on the bench, then they don’t belong at any football club.”

With Robertson entering the final months of his contract, there have been whispers about potential moves.

Yet, Tsimikas’ possible exit reinforces that Robertson is the preferred back-up option for us, not only because of his on-field quality but his leadership and longevity.

Slot’s second season has already seen evolution in how we manage squad dynamics, and keeping Robertson ensures continuity as we navigate this new era.

Liverpool’s left-back dilemma is narrowing: Tsimikas is not wanted, Robertson remains committed, and our first-choice path is clear for Milos Kerkez.

While it’s sad to see the ‘Greek Scouser’ potentially leave, sometimes timing aligns for both the club and player. For Robertson, it could be the right moment to reaffirm his position as our left-back anchor.

