Arne Slot makes telling Mo Salah admission after Marseille night

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League win in Marseille offered more than three points, with Arne Slot’s post-match comments providing clarity on Mo Salah’s place and standing within our squad.

The Reds delivered a convincing 3-0 victory at the Orange Velodrome on Wednesday night to strengthen our grip on automatic qualification, but attention quickly turned to what the head coach said about our No.11.

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com after the final whistle, the Dutchman addressed Salah’s return, performance and professionalism following his time away.

Arne Slot on Mo Salah after Marseille

Slot was keen to stress how seamless Salah’s reintegration has been after his return to club duty.

“It helps he is already for so long with us so he knows his teammates and he knows how we want to play,” the 47-year-old said.

The former Feyenoord coach highlighted the Egyptian’s conditioning, noting that playing 90 minutes straight after a month away spoke volumes.

“It says a lot about how big of a professional he is that being away from us for a month in a different team, he was so fit to play 90 today,” he added.

Salah was close to adding to his tally, registering an expected goals figure of 0.55 and missing one big chance (via Sofascore), but the lack of a goal did not detract from his overall contribution.

Slot also dismissed any suggestion that Salah’s night was judged purely on output.

“Tonight it wasn’t [a goal] but it didn’t harm us because we scored three,” he said.

That tone aligns with what the Liverpool boss had already outlined when discussing Salah before the trip, insisting their relationship was “as normal as it’s always been”.

What Salah’s Marseille performance tells us

From a statistical perspective, Salah’s display showed sharpness rather than rust.

He completed 81% of his passes, created a key chance, attempted two dribbles and was involved across the front line despite not finding the net.

That balance matters after recent matches where we have dominated territory but lacked a decisive edge, something Stephen Warnock had pointed to when explaining why Salah’s return could shift momentum in Europe.

The wider context now looks far healthier.

Liverpool have moved into fourth in the Champions League standings with one game remaining, leaving us well placed to avoid an extra qualifying round and progress straight into the last 16.

With Qarabag still to come at Anfield, the sense from Marseille is that harmony has replaced noise.

Slot’s comments were calm, supportive and unequivocal.

For Liverpool, that matters just as much as the goals.

