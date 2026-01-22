Bournemouth v Liverpool preview: Form guide, TV channels, team news and predictions

Images via Liverpool FC

Fresh off the back of an immensely satisfying Champions League victory over Marseille in midweek, Liverpool revert their attention to Premier League duties on Saturday.

Arne Slot’s side are unbeaten in their last 10 top-flight matches, but only four of those have been wins, with a succession of draws preventing the Reds from pulling clear of the chasing pack for a top-4 finish.

The champions make the long trip to the south coast to take on Bournemouth this weekend, a reverse of the opening night clash in August when the home side triumphed 4-2 at Anfield courtesy of last-gasp goals from Federico Chiesa and Mo Salah.

Ahead of Saturday's fixture, let's look at the form guide and team news for the two teams, along with giving our prediction for the result.

Form guide (last 6 Premier League games)

Bournemouth: W1, D3, L2, F10, A13, Pts 6

Since the goalless draw at Chelsea in early December, Bournemouth have both scored and conceded in seven successive top-flight games, with 31 goals in total across those matches (make that 37 in eight when including their FA Cup penalty shootout defeat to Newcastle).

The recent win over Tottenham Hotspur was their first in 11 league matches, having gone unbeaten in eight outings prior to the start of that decline which saw them drop from second in the table to 15th.

Liverpool: W2, D4, L0, F7, A5, Pts 10

Liverpool have tended to be quite a streaky team in the league this season – five wins in a row to start the campaign, then four consecutive defeats, and now they’re on a run of four successive draws.

The goals haven’t exactly been flowing of late – two of the four games in which they’ve been kept scoreless have come this month – but in seven top-fight matches since the 3-3 draw at Leeds, they’ve only conceded five times, a much-needed defensive improvement.

Where can I watch Bournemouth v Liverpool?

The match will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports (Premier League and Main Event), with coverage beginning at 5pm and kick-off at 5:30pm.

Bournemouth v Liverpool team news

Federico Chiesa has emerged as an injury doubt after he pulled up in the warm-up prior to the win over Marseille, while it’s unclear whether Ibrahima Konate will return after he missed the midweek fixture for personal reasons. Conor Bradley, Alexander Isak and Giovanni Leoni are longer-term injury absentees.

Bournemouth will be without several key players for the Reds’ visit to the Vitality Stadium, with Justin Kluivert, Ben Gannon Doak, Tyler Adams and Marcus Tavernier all sidelined. David Brooks and Enes Unal are seemingly close to returning, but Saturday’s match might come slightly too soon for them.

Bournemouth v Liverpool prediction

If the reverse fixture in August and the Cherries’ recent form tells us anything, it’s to expect goals, and plenty of them.

Liverpool have become rather more frugal in both penalty boxes since then, but the confidence they’ll glean from the impressive midweek win over Marseille should help them to narrowly come out on top on Saturday evening.

We’ll go for a 3-2 away victory – it could be another night with plenty of drama for Reds supporters!