Federico Chiesa injury update emerges after Liverpool forward suffers fresh setback in Marseille

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa could be an injury doubt for Liverpool’s Premier League fixture away to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Italian forward was initially named among the Reds’ substitutes for last night’s Champions League clash in Marseille, but shortly after kick-off, it emerged that he’d suffered a problem in the warm-up at the Stade Velodrome and would duly not be considered for action.

As it transpired, there would’ve been no major need for the 28-year-old on Wednesday as Arne Slot’s side put in a terrific all-round performance in winning 3-0, but he could now be in a race against time to be fit for our next match.

Chiesa in a race against time to be fit for Bournemouth clash

Shortly before 11:30pm last night, Lewis Steele took to X with an update on Chiesa, highlighting that the issue which ruled him out of the Marseille game stemmed from the training ground the previous day.

The Daily Mail reporter posted: ‘Federico Chiesa withdrew from the bench tonight due to an injury originally from training on Tuesday that he felt again in the warm-up. Liverpool fly back tomorrow [Thursday] and unclear whether the Italian will be OK for squad on Saturday.’

Slot hopeful that Chiesa’s injury is only a minor one

Slot revealed after the match that he’d been hopeful the Italian would’ve been fit enough to see some action at the Stade Velodrome, but he offered the reassurance that he doesn’t expect it to be a ‘long-term’ injury (liverpoolfc.com).

The 28-year-old is set to be assessed by the Reds’ medical staff upon the squad’s return to Merseyside today, and the head coach is likely to be prompted for a further update when he speaks to the media tomorrow ahead of the trip to Bournemouth at the weekend.

Even though Chiesa has been confined to a substitute’s role for the most part this season, his absence for any length of time would hamper our attacking options, particularly when Alexander Isak has already been laid low with a serious injury of his own and won’t be back until at least March.

Mo Salah’s return is all the more welcome in light of the latest setback for our number 14, who saw his first few months at Liverpool blighted by fitness issues, and a couple of uncharacteristic misses from the Egyptian last night indicate that he’s trying to re-establish momentum at Anfield.

Let’s hope that the problem which precluded the Italy international from playing any part against Marseille will heal quickly and that he could at least be considered for selection when we travel to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.