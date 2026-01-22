Milos Kerkez had the perfect reply for one repentant Liverpool supporter on social media

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Milos Kerkez issued a defiant reply to one Liverpool fan on social media who was initially critical of the left-back’s performances but has now been won over.

The 22-year-old had been subjected to some fierce criticism in his first few months at Anfield since joining from Bournemouth last year, with Gary Neville saying in October that he’d been ‘all over the place’ and was playing ‘like a 10-year-old’.

However, the Hungarian has now grown into his role in the Reds’ starting XI and enjoyed a distinct upturn in form of late, and Lewis Steele singled him out for praise over his ‘top-class’ displays in recent weeks.

Kerkez has perfect reply to Liverpool fan on X

Kerkez put in another authoritative performance for Liverpool in their resounding 3-0 victory over Marseille on Wednesday night, and one Reds supporter on social media confessed that he’d been much too critical of the defender a few months ago.

John O’Sullivan – also known as @Corballyred on X – posted shortly after the final whistle: ‘Accept my apologies Milos Kerkez. I was way too quick to judge you. I can see now why you were voted the best left-back in the Premier League last season.’

The Hungary international saw the tweet and replied: ‘It’s OK bro, critics give me even more fuel’, which triggered the response: ‘You’ve turned me from a doubter to a believer! You’ve been absolutely brilliant lately, keep up the performances’.

Kerkez has been proving his critics wrong in recent weeks

We suspect there are plenty of pundits and even Liverpool supporters who might now feel they wrote off Kerkez too hastily in his first few months at Anfield.

He was only 21 when he joined the Reds last summer and took on the challenge of trying to succeed a club legend in Andy Robertson, who of course is still competing with him for the left-back berth, and it’s understandable that it’d take time for the Hungarian to form a chemistry with his new teammates.

Aside from one ruthless first-half substitution at Burnley when the youngster ran the risk of being sent off, Arne Slot has kept faith in him for the most part, starting all but four Premier League games since his transfer from Bournemouth, who he’ll face on Saturday in a return to the Vitality Stadium.

Liverpool Echo reporter Paul Gorst awarded Kerkez 8/10 in his post-match player ratings last night, noting how the 22-year-old was ‘always willing and aggressive when both defending and attacking’ and ’caused Marseille problems with some of his crossing’.

His underlying performance figures at the Stade Velodrome were also quite impressive – as per Sofascore, he won seven of his 10 duels, executed one key pass and made three tackles and two interceptions.

Kerkez could’ve let the autumn criticism overwhelm him and feel sorry for himself. Instead, he’s taken it on the chin and put in the work behind the scenes to get to a standard where he’s now playing consistently well, and long may it continue!