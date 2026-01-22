(Video) Liverpool fans were once again subjected to inhumane treatment from French police

Images via Dan Istitene/Getty Images and @_Dan_Austin on X

Liverpool fans were once again subjected to appalling treatment from the French police during a European fixture in the country.

Things couldn’t have gone any better for the Reds on the pitch, with a 3-0 victory accurately outlining their dominant performance against Marseille and putting them on course to finish in the top four positions in the league phase of the Champions League.

Dominik Szoboszlai stood out with his ingenious free kick on the stroke of half-time and his trickery in the lead-up to Cody Gakpo’s clinching goal, but the mood among the travelling Kopites was soured after the match through no fault of their own.

Liverpool fans kept inside the Velodrome for more than two hours

Daniel Austin was among the Liverpool supporters who travelled to the south of France for the game on Wednesday night, and he posted a video on X which showed dozens of Reds fans being kept inside a tight area of the stadium long after the final whistle.

He explained: ‘Around two hours since full-time and many Liverpool supporters are still not close to leaving Stade Vélodrome. Kettled onto overcrowded stairwells and corridors with difficult access to toilets because of the density. People frustrated but calm despite being treated like cattle.’

The admins behind the popular Taggy’s Bar X profile also highlighted the inhumane treatment of Kopites in Marseille, describing it as a ‘farce’ and ‘simply ridiculous’.

English football fans treated disgracefully in France yet again

Thankfully there was no repeat of the distressing scenes outside the Stade de France on the night of the 2022 Champions League final, but once again Liverpool fans have been subjected to excessively heavy-handed policing in that country.

It isn’t an experience reserved solely for the travelling Reds, either – Newcastle supporters were also treated atrociously in Marseille a couple of months ago, while tear gas was used on Manchester United fans prior to thier away match against Lyon last year.

Just before the full-time whistle last night, away supporters were sent a series of texts from the club to advise them of the probability of being made to wait inside the Stade Velodrome, although it was expected to take ‘up to one hour’ and certainly not more than two, as was the case.

UEFA seriously needs to begin taking a stern view of the manner in which matches under its jurisdiction in France are policed – the appalling treatment of visiting fans who are fully compliant with the authorities has reared its ugly head far too many times now.

It was a perfect night in terms of the result, but the mood of Liverpool supporters who were at the game has been soured by yet another disgusting indictment of the French police.

You can view the footage of the Liverpool fans at the Velodrome below, via @_Dan_Austin on X: