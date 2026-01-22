Opta stat shows why Liverpool’s unbeaten run deserves more respect

Image via @LFC on X

Liverpool’s 3-0 win away to Marseille was not just a Champions League boost, it was also a reminder that our baseline level remains incredibly difficult for opponents to beat.

The wider conversation has often focused on what we are not doing well enough.

But Opta Analyst’s post-match verdict cut through the noise with a stat that deserves more respect than it is getting.

“Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all competitions (W7 D6), the longest ongoing streak of any team from Europe’s big five leagues.”

And Opta also framed the Marseille performance as a response in itself.

“Slot had to answer a question at his press conference on Tuesday about his future as Liverpool boss, but this performance was a perfect way of answering his critics as the Reds closed in on automatic qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League.”

Liverpool unbeaten run: what the results actually tell us

We do not need to pretend the Reds have been at our fluent best in every match, we should though be honest about how hard Slot’s team have become to beat.

Here is the 13-game unbeaten, match by match.

Date Competition Fixture Result 30/11/2025 Premier League West Ham v Liverpool 0-2 03/12/2025 Premier League Liverpool v Sunderland 1-1 06/12/2025 Premier League Leeds v Liverpool 3-3 09/12/2025 Champions League Inter v Liverpool 0-1 13/12/2025 Premier League Liverpool v Brighton 2-0 20/12/2025 Premier League Tottenham v Liverpool 1-2 27/12/2025 Premier League Liverpool v Wolves 2-1 01/01/2026 Premier League Liverpool v Leeds 0-0 04/01/2026 Premier League Fulham v Liverpool 2-2 08/01/2026 Premier League Arsenal v Liverpool 0-0 12/01/2026 FA Cup Liverpool v Barnsley 4-1 17/01/2026 Premier League Liverpool v Burnley 1-1 21/01/2026 Champions League Marseille v Liverpool 0-3

That is not perfection. It’s resilience, control, and a baseline level that most teams could only dream of.

Liverpool Champions League position adds context to the criticism

The Marseille win also strengthened our position in the Champions League table.

After seven matches, we are fourth on 15 points, Arsenal lead on 21, with Bayern on 18, and Real Madrid also on 15.

That matters because it places our “inconsistency” in a clearer frame.

We are not chasing performances in isolation, Liverpool are stacking results in Europe, and staying unbeaten across all competitions.

That is why the criticism around style often feels louder than the outcomes.

It also explains why Slot has started pushing back more publicly, like in his exchange with Jamie Carragher after Marseille.

And the same applies to the low-block debate, where Steven Gerrard’s message to Arne Slot after Marseille underlined that Liverpool have faced this tactical reality for years and must find a way to turn draws into wins.

We may not be at our sharpest every week, but Opta Analyst’s data shows Liverpool are currently the hardest team to beat in Europe’s big five leagues, and that deserves far more respect than it is getting.

