Dominik Szoboszlai taunts Jeremie Frimpong with brutal three-word reply to Instagram post

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai jokingly teased Jeremie Frimpong in the replies to an Instagram post from the Dutchman after Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Marseille on Wednesday night.

The Hungarian midfielder opened the scoring just before half-time with a clever free kick, striking it underneath the jumping defensive wall and into the home side’s net.

The Netherlands right-back later instigated the second goal after he drove into the hosts’ penalty area and played the ball into the six-yard box, with a significant deflection off Geronimo Rulli prompting UEFA to officially credit it as an own goal for the Marseille goalkeeper.

Szoboszlai jokingly taunts Frimpong on Instagram

Taking to Instagram after a hugely satisfying result for Liverpool, Frimpong proclaimed with tongue in cheek that he should be credited as one of our goalscorers at the Stade Velodrome, posting:‘That counts as mine right @championsleague?? 😂😭⚽️ Very important win 💪🏾’.

Sympathy was in short supply from Szoboszlai, who brutally responded: ‘No it doesn’t’.

Frimpong was magnificent for Liverpool last night

Irrespective of who’s credited with Liverpool’s second goal last night, both players – along with their team as a whole – were excellent against Marseille and deserve all the plaudits which have come their way in relation to that performance.

As illustrated by the figures below from Sofascore, Frimpong was a bundle of energy for the Reds in terms of his attacking threat, while also diligently carrying out his core defensive duties.

Accurate passes 20/23 (87% success) Duels won 6 Tackles made 4 Accurate crosses 2 Interceptions 1 Key passes 1 Successful dribbles 1

The Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst was full of praise for the 25-year-old in awarding him 8/10 in his post-match player ratings, writing that he ‘worked hard all night to be an attacking outlet in wide right areas’ and is fast ‘becoming a really important player for this side’.

The Dutchman endured a stop-start beginning to his Anfield career due to a couple of hamstring injuries, but he’s injected a genuine spark into the team since returning from his most recent layoff just before Christmas.

While Szoboszlai mercilessly bantered his teammate on social media after the Marseille game, he’d no doubt acknowledge that our number 30 is proving to be a terrific addition to the side since his move from Bayer Leverkusen last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremie Frimpong (@jeremiefrimpong)

You can watch Slot’s full post-Marseille press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: