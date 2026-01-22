Timothy Weah admits what Liverpool did ‘amazingly’ well in Marseille win

Pictures via @CBSSportsGolazo on X

Mo Salah’s return grabbed plenty of attention, but Marseille forward Timothy Weah also offered an interesting outside perspective on why Liverpool looked such a tough opponent in France.

Liverpool won 3-0 at the Stade Velodrome to strengthen our push for a top-eight Champions League finish, with Dominik Szoboszlai’s free-kick setting the tone before a Geronimo Rulli own goal and Cody Gakpo’s late strike sealed it.

The win mattered because it arrived during a run where we have looked hard to beat, without always finding the extra goal to turn control into three points.

Timothy Weah praises Liverpool after Marseille defeat

"It was a very difficult game… Technically they're amazing, so you have to match that." Timothy Weah speaks with @GuillemBalague about the challenge of keeping up with Liverpool tonight 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/cDrDBOXMDt — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 21, 2026

Weah was asked about the challenge of facing Liverpool and he focused on one specific quality, speaking to CBS Sports Golazo.

“I feel like technically they’re amazing, so you kind of have to match that,” said the American.

He also explained how the flow of the game changed once we landed a second goal.

“I felt like second-half we came out pretty strong, then the second goal kind of brought the energy down,” Weah added.

“I think they [Liverpool] were better tonight, we just have to get back into training and focus on our next game.”

That is the kind of compliment that quietly reinforces what we saw with our own eyes.

When Marseille tried to step on us after the break, we stayed calm, played through it, and punished them.

What Weah’s stats say about Liverpool’s control

Weah’s numbers from Sofascore underline that he was busy, but not decisive, as Liverpool limited Marseille’s threat.

Weah v Liverpool Figure Minutes 90 Shots (on target) 4 (1) xG 0.17 Touches 61 Accurate passes 36/40 (90%) Possession lost 13 Dribbles (successful) 3 (0) Ground duels (won) 5 (1) Top speed 31.4 km/h

Those dribble numbers in particular tell their own story.

We did not give him the easy moments in wide areas, and that fed into the broader impression Weah described.

It also fits with the wider theme around our season, where the scrutiny has often swung depending on whether we are scoring freely or simply controlling games.

As Slot put it during his exchange with Jamie Carragher: “I find it hard to listen to you, Jamie, because you are the one who told me I have to make sure we didn’t concede that much.”

And the debate about what we face domestically has not gone away either, with Steven Gerrard’s message still ringing out: “Low blocks have been happening at Liverpool since I played and many, many years before me.”

Weah’s “technically they’re amazing” verdict is a reminder that, even amid recent criticism, Liverpool remain one of the hardest teams to play against when our level is right.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile